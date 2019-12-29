Best of 2019: So you think you know about transportation and tolls?
Note: This quiz was originally published on April 1, 2019.
Gov. Ned Lamont has proposed installing electronic tolls on Connecticut’s highways to finance a rebuild of the state’s aging, overcrowded transportation system.
Legislative leaders have begun a debate expected to continue throughout the 2019 session, which runs through June 5.
So before you read any more about tolls, gasoline taxes, highways, bridges and rail lines, here’s a quick quiz to keep you informed on the key issues facing lawmakers at the Capitol.
CT Mirror Data Editor Jake Kara contributed to this story.
