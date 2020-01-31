Does the senate have the votes to pass tolls?
The General Assembly was supposed to hold a special legislative session early next week to vote on a bill to install tolls on Connecticut’s highways for large trucks. When that vote was abruptly cancelled Thursday night (and then abruptly rescheduled Friday afternoon for Feb. 10 ) not only did everyone in the Capitol have whiplash, but some folks started to openly wonder whether Senate Democrats, in particular, have the votes to pass the controversial bill.
With all Republican Senators vowing to vote against tolls, the CT Mirror reached out to the seven Democrats whose votes are considered vulnerable. The Senate Democratic caucus can spare just four votes and still win passage.
Here’s what the Democratic senators we spoke with said (and who couldn’t be reached Friday) …
Sen. Alex Bergstein – Opposes current ‘watered-down’ bill
The first legislator to call for tolls in 2019, Bergstein said Friday she opposes the current bill because it is not comprehensive. Bergstein, a Greenwich resident serving her first term in office, called the measure “watered-down” because it only tolls large trucks. She also objects to a provision that attempts to block future legislatures from adding tolls on cars.
Sen. Norm Needleman – ‘Leaning towards no’
Needleman, who represents Essex, said he hasn’t firmly decided, but raised several concerns.
“I honestly haven’t made up my mind. I am leaning towards no because I am not enthusiastic about the process. I think that this one-day-before-session [vote] is not the best optics. On the other hand we’ve got to figure out what to do with transportation. I am not a huge fan of borrowing” to pay for transportation repairs and upgrades, he said.
Sen. Julie Kushner – No
The freshman senator from Danbury said Friday she remains opposed to tolls, just as she was during the 2018 election.
“My position has not changed,” she said.
Sen. Joan Hartley – ‘Serious concerns’
Hartley, a moderate Democrat who represents Waterbury and the surrounding towns, said she is not happy that three of the 12 proposed tolling locations would be located in Waterbury, just outside the city.
“I would say that’s a little disproportionate,” she said. “The truth is if we want to have this conversation that is about me — and Waterbury, my district, my constituents — we have to start from a place that is equitable. That is not equitable. By the way, this is a very small state. Take a look. Really?”
She added “There are serious concerns” because the revenue generated by tolls has gone down with the reduction of tolling gantries, and she has not seen what projects the reduced revenue would fund.
Sen. Mae Flexer – Declined to comment
Flexer, a Killingly resident, declined to say Friday how she would vote or share her thoughts about the current proposal.
Sen. James Maroney – Yes
Asked how he would vote, the Milford Democrat said he is a “Yes.”
“We’ve been paying for these roads all ourselves. And I’ve also been paying for New York’s roads, Massachusetts’ roads and New Jersey’s roads, and so it’s time to stop the people getting a free ride through our state,” he said.
Sen. Christine Cohen – Unknown
Cohen, of Guilford, could not be reached Friday. She is currently out of the country traveling in Israel.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY