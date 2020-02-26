Shredding Trump’s plan, DeLauro says she’ll write her own coronavirus bill
This is a developing story.
Washington – Rep. Rosa DeLauro took to task Wednesday the Trump administration’s point man on coronavirus response, slamming his plans to divert money from a federal heating assistance and other programs to pay for efforts to combat the virus.
She also said her appropriations subcommittee, which helps craft the budget for the Department of Health and Human Services, will develop its own response to the coronavirus budget.
“What has been submitted…is unacceptable,” said DeLauro, D-3rd District, told HHS Secretary Alex Azar during an appropriations committee hearing on Wednesday.
Besides taking $37 million from the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program, which helps many Connecticut residents, the Trump administration proposes shifting money earmarked for programs for the aged, the National Cancer Institute, substance abuse treatment, and other HHS programs.
Azar, Wednesday hearing’s sole witness, defended the Trump administration’s decision to allocate $2.5 billion to coronavirus response. About half of that money would come from new funding approved by Congress and the other half would be transferred from other programs.
“The $2.5 billion request has my complete and total support,” he said. “It is at levels that I think are appropriate.
But DeLauro said the two-page summary of the plan that the White House submitted to Congress appeared to be put together without much thought, and she contrasted it with a 28-page submission from the Obama administration on Ebola.
“I appreciate your frustration with the two-page letter being the documentation,” Azar said.
He also told DeLauro that if the $2.5 billion the administration has asked for isn’t enough, “we’ll come back to you.”
DeLauro responded that her committee will put together an emergency spending bill that addresses lawmakers’ concerns.
Although Democrats have been most vocal about the Trump administration’s coronavirus response, Republicans have also panned it, especially plans to shift more than $500 million from the Ebola program to COVID-19.
“We are not robbing funding for other emergency activities to pay for this emergency.”
Rep. Rosa DeLauro
“I just don’t think we should be pounds wise and penny foolish,” said Rep. Tom Cole of Oklahoma, the top Republican on DeLauro’s committee.
DeLauro called the plan to shift money from the Ebola program to coronavirus response “a mistake.”
“We are not robbing funding for other emergency activities to pay for this emergency,” she said.
Meanwhile in the Senate on Wednesday, Minority Leader Charles Schumer, D-N.Y. proposed spending at least $8.5 billion to combat coronavirus, also called COVID-19.
That plan includes $4.5 billion for the Department of Health and Human Services to try to contain an outbreak in the United States, $1 billion to develop and manufacture a vaccine, $1 billion to help other countries battle the coronavirus, and $2 billion to reimburse states for costs incurred in tackling the outbreak that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention says is expected.
A day after he sought to minimize fears of a U.S. spread of COVID-19, and after he tweeted Wednesday that Azar and others in the administration are “doing a great job with respect to Coronavirus!” Trump scheduled a late afternoon press conference at the White House with experts from the CDC.
While there’s been speculation that Trump would name a coronavirus “czar” to take over Azar’s role in fighting COVID-19, the HHS chief dismissed that idea.
“This has been the smoothest inter-agency process I have seen in dealing with public health emergencies,” he said.
Meanwhile the CDC on Wednesday reported two new cases of coronavirus in Americans who had traveled on the Diamond Princess cruise ship. That brings the number of confirmed cases in the United States to 59.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY