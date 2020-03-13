Six additional cases of coronavirus confirmed Friday in Connecticut
The number of confirmed cases of coronavirus in Connecticut more than doubled Friday, the day after the U.S. hit a dramatic tipping point in the crisis.
Six people tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus in the last 24 hours, state officials said Friday afternoon, all from Litchfield and Fairfield counties. The six new cases brings the state’s total to 11.
The new cases include a woman in her 30s from Bethlehem, a man in his 60s from Bethlehem, a woman in her 40s from Westport, a man in his 50s from Darien, a man in his 40s from Greenwich, and a man in his 20s from Greenwich.
For the first time since the state began publicly reporting coronavirus test results, the data released Friday includes results from the state’s laboratory in Rocky Hill and private labs. Tables containing data about all of the test results completed to date, including a breakdown of the locations and ages of the patients, can be found by visiting ct.gov/coronavirus.
As elected officials in Connecticut scrambled to address a rapidly escalating public health crisis Friday, public health workers in Westport awaited the delivery of more kits to test dozens of residents who were exposed to the virus and are symptomatic.
President Donald J. Trump declared a national emergency at 3:30 p.m., following similar measures by several governors, including Ned Lamont of Connecticut.
The state Department of Public Health returned the first positive result of a Westport resident late Thursday, giving the state its 6th confirmed case. But the nationwide shortage of testing kits is slowing the ability of local officials to swab all those exposed or symptomatic, thwarting efforts to trace the spread of the disease.
Quest Diagnostics provided 40 test kits to Westport, allowing the Westport-Wilton Health District to collect samples Thursday at a drive-up collection point opened under a portable canopy. At least 40 people were exposed to the virus at a party a week ago, and some of those now infected have likely spread the disease.
“Who brought it to the party is not clear, and it doesn’t matter,” Mark A.R. Cooper, the director of the health district, said Friday. “Everybody should assume it’s broadly throughout the community.”
Samples taken from the 40 residents were shipped overnight to a Quest lab in California, with the results expected in several days. The district workers quickly exhausted their supply of testing material needed to detect COVID-19, a novel coronavirus that causes respiratory disease.
“They went in an hour and 15 minutes,” Cooper said. “We invited them. It was limited to those who had direct contact with a known COVID patient and already are symptomatic. That’s going to be our priority for additional testing.”
Other symptomatic residents are on a waiting list. Cooper hopes to have more testing kits next week. He expects some will be shown to have the flu, not COVID-19.
“It really dramatizes the challenge we have in our inability to test as many people as we’d like,” said Rep.Jonathan Steinberg, D-Westport, co-chair of the Public Health Committee.
Sen. Will Haskell, D-Westport, said he has spoken to some of those tested, as well as those frustrated by the delay in testing others. The party-goers have self-quarantined since learning of the exposure, but not before interacting with others.
“They are actually contact tracing themselves” Haskell said. “They are exercising the best social distancing practices.”
Cooper said the district held its first public forum on COVID-19 before Connecticut’s first confirmed case.
“Now, we’re in the thick of it,” he said.
But the state already has moved past efforts to contain COVID-19, the novel coronavirus that causes everything from mild fever and coughing to life-threatening respiratory distress. The focus now is to slow the spread, with the goal of saving hospitals from being overwhelmed.
“I’d like to press what self-isolation means,” Cooper said.
Cooper said social distancing means no more than small gatherings, where everyone can keep a distance of six feet. With the closure of schools, he said, he is concerned that the public-health measure will be defeated by play dates and sleepovers.
“They didn’t close schools and businesses because it’s a holiday for people to celebrate,” Cooper said. “It’s about encouraging self-isolation and keeping a distance so we don’t spread the disease.”
Connecticut’s two U.S. senators, Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy, expressed frustration Friday morning at the reluctance of President Donald J.Trump to follow example of governors by quickly declaring an emergency that would result in clear and uniform policies about what activities should stop to achieve social distancing.
Lamont has ordered no public gatherings of more than 250 people.
Major league sports, college tournaments, Broadway theaters, colleges and local schools announced widespread cancellations that signal a temporary end to much of civic life throughout the United States, but they did so largely on their own accord or at the direction or urging of governors.
“The experts are at the CDC, not the NFL,” Murphy said.
