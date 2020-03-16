Mohegan Sun ‘in discussion’ with Lamont over COVID-19 closure
Pressure grew Monday on the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations to follow the lead of the tri-state region’s governors and temporarily close Foxwoods Resort and Mohegan casinos for the first time since they opened in the 1990s, but the tribes hedged on whether or when they will completely suspend gambling during the coronavirus pandemic.
Govs. Ned Lamont of Connecticut, Andrew Cuomo of New York and Phil Murphy of New Jersey agreed on executive orders closing restaurants, bars, theaters, gyms and any other venue that attracts crowds of more than 50, but the tribal casinos have yet to indicate if they will fully comply in response to the COVID-19 coronavirus crisis.
The Mohegan Sun posted a statement on its web site saying, “The Connecticut Governor’s office and The Mohegan Tribal Council are in discussions on the closure of Mohegan Sun to the public.”
Mohegan Sun will immediately close portions of the casino:”In the Sky section, where gaming and other amenities will continue until the temporary public closure, every other slot machine will be temporarily deactivated as an additional social distancing measure.”
The Pequots did not indicate they were considering a full closure, but reiterated steps already taken.
“We have already closed down various facilities, suspended bus transportation, instituted aggressive and thorough sanitation and cleaning processes, and initiated social distancing,” the Pequots tribal council said in a statement issued Monday afternoon.
As for further steps, the council said, “As we continue to work with the Governor’s office we anticipate communicating more details by the end of the day.”
“This is a do-the-right-thing situation.”
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo
With the closure of commercial casinos in Massachusetts, Rhode Island New York and New Jersey, the two giant tribal casinos in eastern Connecticut once again have a regional monopoly. As tribal sovereigns, they consider themselves outside the jurisdiction of the state.
Lamont said during a conference call with Cuomo and Murphy that Connecticut was urging the casinos to voluntarily join other businesses in closing. Paul Mounds, the governor’s chief of staff, said the administration informed the tribal governments of the governor’s intention to call for a voluntary closure.
“We are urging the tribes in the strongest possible way they ought to be closing down those casinos,” Lamont said. “They’ve been good legal partners for us for quite some time, but there are legal and jurisdictional issues there.”
“This is a do-the-right-thing situation,” Cuomo said.
At least one tribal casino in New York is complying.
Municipal officials in eastern Connecticut urged the closure, even though the casinos are major engines of economic activity in the region.
Foxwoods and the other Mashantucket Pequot enterprises employ more than 6,700 people, according to an economic impact study the tribe released last August. According to the Mohegan Sun website, nearly 8,000 people are employed at that complex.
Montville Mayor Ronald K. McDaniel, whose community surrounds the Mohegan Sun, said public-health concerns should prompt the closure.
“We can’t have people congregating in one place when we don’t have them congregating in another,” he said, noting that most of Montville’s restaurants and stores already have closed voluntarily. “It just doesn’t make sense.”
North Stonington First Selectman Michael Urgo said the economic disruption of closing two major regional employers, even temporarily, would be huge.
“But this is bigger than any one thing,” he added. “To me we’re at a crucial point right now. We don’t want to be burying people because we didn’t take action.”
Urgo is aware that the casinos never close, but COVD-19 has affected other commercial operations, like Broadway, that have a track record of never shutting down.
“Walt Disney doesn’t close — and they’re closed,” he said.
Lamont’s latest order closing bars and restaurants to dine-in service — while a good thing — could potentially drive even more patrons to the casinos if they don’t cooperate and close, said Ledyard Mayor Fred Allyn III.
“With both casino operations drawing the tens of thousands of people that they do, this has the potential to really be an epicenter in our backyard,” he said.
All three municipal leaders said it’s also vital that the Lamont administration move quickly to mitigate the economic disruption casino closures would have.
There also are direct financial implications for the state.
Under an exclusivity deal, the tribes send 25% of gross gaming revenue from slot machines to Connecticut. That produced $255 million for the state last year and was projected to be worth $235 million this fiscal year. The payments are due in monthly installments, and each tribe made a payment Monday.
But their annual impact on the Connecticut economy is much greater given the casinos’ gross revenues are well in excess of $1 billion annually.
Thomas Sheridan, president of the Eastern Connecticut Chamber of Commerce, didn’t weigh in on the prospect of closing the casino, but expressed optimism Lamont and the tribes would address both public health and economic concerns.
“Both tribes have always been responsible,” Sheridan said. “They’ve always been good neighbors and there’s no reason to think they wouldn’t be otherwise with this situation.”
