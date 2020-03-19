As Connecticut reports 2nd coronavirus death, state delays presidential primary
A second Connecticut resident has died from the coronavirus, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Thursday.
A 91-year-old man from New Canaan died at Norwalk Hospital. Lamont said the man was “a great friend of my father.”
“So I know what people are feeling every day,” he said. “This is a disease that gets more real in a very personal way.”
Lamont told reporters about the second state death Thursday shortly before his office announced on Twitter that Connecticut’s presidential primary has been postponed until June 2.
“In coordination with other states and our Secretary of the State, and in an effort to carry out Democracy while keeping public health a top priority, I have decided to move our presidential primary to June 2nd,” the governor said. “I will provide more information later today.”
State officials have been discussing for days whether to postpone the state’s April 28 primary to accommodate the current ban on large public gatherings due to the coronavirus. Although the primary date is set in state law, Lamont has authority under his public health emergency declaration to waive laws and regulations.
Lamont on Thursday also said he would order the closure of nail salons, barber shops and hair salons across the state. The governor last week mandated that all bars, restaurants, movie theaters, concert halls and other venues with large crowds shut their doors until further notice. Restaurants and bars may remain open to fulfill takeout orders only. Lamont also reached a deal with the casinos for a two-week closure.
The state now has 96 confirmed cases of the COVID-19, the illness caused by the newest strain of coronavirus, and officials assume the spread is far greater. At least 24 people are hospitalized with the disease.
The first person to die from the virus was an 88-year-old from Ridgefield. The man died at Danbury Hospital after falling ill at an assisted living facility in his hometown.
On Wednesday, health staffers were dispatched to Stafford Springs to investigate the first confirmed case in a nursing home.
The patient, a resident of the Evergreen Health Center, was hospitalized at Johnson Memorial Hospital. The person had been in a short-term unit that has since been quarantined, according to Tim Brown, a spokesman for Athena Health Care Systems, the owner of the 180-bed nursing home.
It was not clear how long the patient had been at Evergreen. Brown said the company has been restricting visitors and following the other precautions urged by the state.
Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the state’s public health commissioner, said the state is “closely watching” two others from the facility.
Jackson Laboratory begins testing
Officials with the Jackson Laboratory for Genomic Medicine in Farmington said Thursday they would begin processing coronavirus tests next week.
The lab expects to handle 100 to 150 tests per day. It will add staff and equipment to help boost the number of tests per day over time.
“This will increase the testing capability available here and is vitally important to diagnose affected patients as quickly as possible, which is essential in controlling the pandemic in our communities,” said Charles Lee, scientific director at Jackson Laboratory.
People seeking a test should not come to the lab, he said. Instead, they should contact their primary care doctor or local hospital for guidance on where to report.
Yale New Haven Hospital and some private labs have joined the state lab in processing samples recently, bolstering testing efforts that started out very limited. The state lab initially was only able to handle 20 tests per day.
Lamont’s administration said Wednesday that about 700 tests had been processed here since the beginning of the outbreak.
Hospitals and other care centers have increased their capacity for sample collection recently, with many adding drive-through programs or erecting tents or other temporary structures to handle swabbing.
The following hospitals are collecting specimen for coronavirus testing: Bridgeport Hospital, Bristol Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Danbury Hospital, Greenwich Hospital, Hartford Hospital, St. Francis Hospital and Medical Center, Lawrence + Memorial Hospital, Manchester Memorial Hospital, Midstate Medical Center, Stamford Hospital, St. Mary’s Hospital, Waterbury Hospital, Yale New Haven Hospital, and Johnson Memorial Hospital.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY