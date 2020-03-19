Connecticut lawmaker has COVID-19
No quarantine ordered for colleagues
A member of the Democratic caucus in the Connecticut House of Representatives has tested positive for the COVID-19 coronavirus, House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz, D-Berlin, said Thursday.
The lawmaker attended the March 11 session, the day before the General Assembly suspended work and closed the State Capitol, but public health officials declined after interviewing the woman to recommend that her colleagues self-quarantine, Aresimowicz said.
“They felt there was no need for a 14-day quarantine,” Aresimowicz said. The decision, he said, was based on when she became symptomatic and was tested.
Lawmakers and legislative staffers were notified of the diagnosis of an unidentified colleague. Aresimowicz declined to identify her without her consent, though colleagues who were in contact with her generally are aware of her identity.
The lawmaker is in a risk group for complications from the disease and, for the moment, has asked for privacy, said another lawmaker.
Meanwhile, Aresimowicz said legislative leaders have been in preliminary talks about how the the 151-member House might conduct business if it needs to return for business while the state is under an order to avoid public gatherings of more than 50.
Debates would be difficult, but lawmakers might agree to having “just a handful on each side” in the chamber at any one time, requiring an unprecedented choreography. The voting machine could be left open for hours, allowing lawmakers to enter and vote alone or in small groups.
“It’s more ideas than anything else,” Aresimowicz said.
