Lamont pushes CT income tax filing deadline back to July 15
Gov. Ned Lamont’s administration announced late Friday it has pushed the deadline for filing state income tax returns back from April 15 to July 15.
The move, which complements Lamont’s recent 30-day extension of filing deadlines for business taxes, was anticipated given the U.S. Treasury’s recent decision to push the federal income tax filing deadline back to July 15.
The latest extension in Connecticut also applies to the estimated income tax payments due for the first and second quarters of 2020.
The Department of Revenue Services “understands the challenges the COVID-19 outbreak has brought workers and families in Connecticut,” said acting DRS Commissioner John Biello. “This extension is designed to offer taxpayers some additional time to file and submit their state income tax payments, if needed. Taxpayers are encouraged to visit the DRS website, where additional updates will be posted.”
Biello added that the easiest way to file — and the fastest way to receive a refund for those who are owed one — is through online filing.
Taxpayers can visit the department online through its Taxpayer Service Center.
