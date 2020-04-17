Connecticut’s first ‘rapid’ COVID-19 testing center opens in New Haven
Hundreds of state residents can now get tested for the novel coronavirus each day, for free, and in under 30 minutes at a testing site in New Haven, Gov. Ned Lamont announced Friday.
Lamont said the initiative was a partnership between the state and CVS Health, which will use a rapid-response COVID-19 test from Abbott, which can return results in as little as five minutes.
Though it’s quick, it’s only happening at one spot for now: 60 Sargent Drive in New Haven, the former Gateway Community College parking lot.
People seeking to get tested must pre-register online, but they do not need a note from a medical professional, a spokesperson for the governor said.
What is needed, however, is a car. Walk-up testing is not allowed. If residents do not have a car, they can call 2-1-1- and the state will provide a taxi service at no cost, a spokesperson for New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said Friday.
Elicker’s office also said that New Haven residents without internet access can get help registering by phone with the city’s health department.
“We see the effectiveness of COVID-19 rapid testing sites in other states like Georgia and Rhode Island, and I am glad that CVS has stepped up to open a rapid testing site in New Haven,” Elicker said in a statement. “This partnership will aim to test up to 1,000 people a day in this location.”
“While a vaccine does not yet exist for this virus, one of the ways we can mitigate its impact is through increasing our testing capacity,” Lamont said, also in a statement. “Not only will this new testing site significantly increase the number of people being tested, but the speed at which we can get results will aid in our effort to prevent further spread of this disease.”
Connecticut reported nearly 3,000 more people tested for COVID-19 Thursday. So far, more than 50,000 people have been tested for the virus and nearly 16,000 people have tested positive.
Masks become mandatory in Bridgeport
Bridgeport announced Thursday it is now requiring all people in the city to use facial coverings while in public places like parks and essential businesses.
The move follows the lead of New York and New Haven, which both have also enacted similar measures requiring the use of face coverings in situations where social distancing is not possible. All three mask orders go into effect Friday.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said people should wear face coverings in certain situations as a way to slow the spread of COVID-19 and short circuit transmission pathways from asymptomatic people to others.
Bridgeport Mayor Joe Ganim said in a statement that the use of medical-grade masks or N95 respirators is “discouraged” as those masks should be reserved for health care workers and other frontline first responders. Instead, he’s encouraging people in Bridgeport to wear store-bought masks or homemade coverings like scarves or bandanas.
Lamont said earlier this week that he is considering an executive order spelling out when and where Connecticut residents should wear face masks in response to the ongoing pandemic.
