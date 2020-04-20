Lamont calls for more rapid testing as virus accelerates in Hartford County
This story will be updated.
Gov. Ned Lamont said Monday he wants more rapid COVID-19 tests in Connecticut, including a drive-up clinic in Hartford and a mobile testing center for nursing homes.
Connecticut launched a partnership with CVS Health last week to offer free coronavirus testing to anyone who pre-registers online and then arrives in a car to 60 Sargent Drive in New Haven, the former Gateway Community College parking lot. It is the state’s only drive-up rapid testing site at the moment.
The site uses a rapid-response COVID-19 test from Abbott, which can return results in as little as five minutes.
Speaking Monday morning to Connecticut Public Radio’s Where We Live, Lamont said he is now in discussion with CVS to try to bring that testing model to Hartford.
“The virus is accelerating still in the greater Hartford area,” Lamont said. “Let’s get a rapid test in Hartford — maybe in the North End — make sure that people have some security … I feel very confident that we will get one soon, but I can’t put a date on that.”
Lamont said he also wants to work with CVS to get a mobile testing facility that can move around the state and rapidly test patients.
The governor said that option would be particularly helpful for nursing homes, where a lag in COVID-19 test results over the past month left many in limbo about how to handle sick residents.
Meanwhile, coronavirus tore through nursing home populations and, as of late last week, accounted for roughly 40% of the state’s COVID-19 deaths.
“We need rapid real-time mobile testing in our nursing homes now,” Lamont said.
Governor Expresses More Support For Vote By Mail
Lamont again voiced his support for an alternative to in-person voting: vote by mail.
More than two dozen other states currently have some form of vote by mail, according to the National Conference of State Legislatures.
“I’m a strong supporter of vote by mail,” Lamont said Monday. “Even in August, my instinct is that, for a much older resident, I do not want them going out and voting.”
Connecticut has already delayed its 2020 presidential primary twice. First from April 28 to June 2, and as of last week, from June 2 until the latest new date: Tuesday, Aug. 11.
Lamont said he is working with the legislature “right now” to figure out how voting by mail might work. But it’s unclear how, or if, the mechanisms for making that happen would be in place for the August primary or November’s presidential election.
Lamont acknowledged the idea has been met with some resistance by people who question vote-by-mail’s security.
“They do it in … Republican states, Democratic states, it’s an idea whose time has come, especially now,” Lamont said.
