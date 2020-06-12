Free Daily Headlines :

CT Viewpoints
Show your love for great stories and out standing journalism

Should police be social workers? Reimagining their role in responding to mental health crises

Mariyann Soulemane, her brother Saeed Soulemane and their mother, Omo K. Mohammed (l-r) pose with a photograph of their brother and son, Mubarak Soulemane, who was shot and killed by a state trooper in West Haven in January after a suspected carjacking.  |   photo by: Cloe Poisson :: CTMirror.org

Stay up to date as Connecticut re-opens

×
×

Stay up to date as Connecticut re-opens

Sign up for our free daily headlines.

I'm already a subscriber I'm not interested