Where Connecticut, COVID, climate change and critters intersect

Warmer weather brings a lot more wildlife into view -- and the ticks, mosquitoes and other insects that bug us

Jamie Cantoni, agriculture research assistant at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, looks for ticks in North Branford on Friday, Aug. 7. Scott Williams, agricultural scientist at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station, recommended wearing long and light clothes and checking themselves after outdoor activities to prevent tick-borne diseases. | photo by: Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org