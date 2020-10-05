Free Daily Headlines :

CT Viewpoints CT Artpoints
Show your love for great stories and out standing journalism

Connecticut's Hidden Homeless
Motel-dwellers aren’t considered ‘homeless enough’ to warrant state help

Misty and Justin Bidwell walk their dog Draven on Aug. 31 in Southington. They didn't plan to live in a motel this long, but they can't find a rental they can afford.   |   photo by: Yehyun Kim :: ctmirror.org