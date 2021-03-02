Rep. Patricia Billie Miller wins vacant Senate seat
Rep. Patricia Billie Miller, D-Stamford, won the special election Tuesday for the state Senate seat vacated by Carlo Leone, who resigned to the join the administration of Gov. Ned Lamont, a Senate Democratic spokesman said.
Miller faced Republican Joshua Esses and a third-party candidate, Brian Merlen.
Miller’s election will return the Senate Democratic majority to the 24-12 advantage won in November. Her departure from the House will narrow the Democratic majority to 96-53.
House Democrats won a 97-54 majority in November, but Rep. J.P. Sredzinksi, R-Monroe, recently resigned and Miller will resign once the special election results are certified.
There will be two special elections this spring to fill the House vacancies.
