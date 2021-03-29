FEMA to roll out new mobile vaccine center at Bridgeport zoo
A new federal initiative to vaccinate underserved inner city communities will be unveiled today at the Beardsley Zoo in Bridgeport, where a FEMA mobile vaccination center, staffed by Hartford HealthCare personnel, will administer about 250 doses.
Some of the animals at the zoo got a first look at the new center as city, federal and hospital officials set it up on Sunday.
FEMA will be moving the vaccine center around the state during the month of April, stopping at several cities for multiple days. State Department of Public Health officials have been working for several weeks to procure sites in cities where the percentage of vaccinated residents lags behind.
Officials in New Britain, New Haven and Norwich previously said they have been asked to provide locations for the center in their communities.
The FEMA center can distribute about 250 doses per day. It will be using the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, provided by the state through its weekly allotment. Hartford HealthCare, which owns St. Vincent’s Medical Center in Bridgeport, will be scheduling the appointments and administering the vaccine. They also operate a mass vaccination site at Sacred Heart University.
It is unclear how long the center will remain at the zoo or how that site was chosen. The biggest requirement is space — the trailer requires 3,500 square feet of hard surface space, such as a parking lot, in each location. Cities and towns that host the FEMA centers also will be responsible for providing police for traffic control.
State officials are recommending parking the trailer at a school, church or a retail lot with easy access for walk-ups and people using the bus lines. The Beardsley Zoo is located in a 100-acre park right off of Route 8 and has a city bus line that runs to the site.
Bridgeport has consistently lagged behind in the percentage of its residents that have been vaccinated. In data released last Thursday, state officials said that about 17% of the city’s 14,400 residents had been vaccinated, but the numbers are even lower for Blacks and Hispanics.
State officials have acknowledged the discrepancy between vaccination rates for white, suburban residents and Blacks and Hispanics in the cities and have taken several steps to address the problem, including asking vaccinators to use 25% of their vaccine in targeted areas.
The state has a list of 50 zip codes in socially vulnerable communities where it is concentrating its efforts. Five of those zip codes are in Bridgeport, including the area where the Beardsley Zoo is located.
Gov. Ned Lamont and other state officials are expected to visit the site today.
New Britain Mayor Erin Stewart said state officials told her the trailer will be in New Britain for three days, from April 9-12. She said the local health department was working to find three separate locations to hold the clinics.
Stewart said she also was glad to learn they would be using the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which requires only one dose, because it means they can quickly vaccinate more people and won’t have to set up second clinics after FEMA is gone.
FEMA’s website says the trailer can accommodate up to six vaccination stations. About 49 people are needed to operate the site, from traffic control to registering people and giving the shots.
New Britain is being paired with Griffin Hospital, which will be tasked with administering the doses. The local health department will be in charge of registering people and signing up walk-ups, which will be allowed as long as there is vaccine available.
The FEMA mobile vaccine trailer is the latest effort by the federal government to boost the vaccine rollout. The government is already providing extra vaccine to pharmacies and federally qualified health centers so the state can allocate its resources elsewhere.
City officials in New Haven and Norwich said Friday they are preparing to have the FEMA trailer in their cities as well, although the exact dates have not yet been set.
