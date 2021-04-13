GOP retains Monroe-Newtown seat in CT House
Republican Tony Scott of Monroe won a three-way race in a special election Tuesday in the 112th House District of Monroe and a portion of Newtown.
Unofficial results showed Scott, a councilman, winning with 53% of the vote, while Democrat Nicholas Kapoor, a Board of Education member, finished second with 46%. The other candidate was William Furrier of Newtown, a former selectman running on the Independent line.
Scott will succeed former Rep. J.P. Sredzinski, R-Monroe, who resigned. Scott’s victory will return the Republicans to 54 seats in the 151-seat House. Democrats lost one member when Patricia Billie Miller of Stamford resigned her House seat after winning a special election to the Senate.
Her successor in the 145th District seat will be chosen in a special election next week.
