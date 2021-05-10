Len Fasano is returning to Capitol in legal post
Former Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, R-North Haven, who did not seek re-election in 2020, is returning to the General Assembly as one of two political appointees overseeing the legislature’s non-partisan legal staff.
The legislature’s Executive and Legislative Nominations Committee voted Monday to endorse his nomination as a legislative commissioner, a part-time job that pays about $55,000 annually.
He will succeed former Rep. William Hamzy, R-Plymouth, who recently won a special election to become a probate judge. Hamzy, a legislative commissioner for 10 years, said he must resign before being sworn as a judge on June 4.
“It gives me an opportunity to come back to a place I love,” Fasano said at a confirmation hearing Monday morning.
A Democrat and a Republican oversea a staff of 19 lawyers who review and help draft every bill reported by a committee to the floor. The Democratic commissioner is Ed Maley, a former chief of staff and counsel for the Senate Democrats.
With the support of leaders of both parties, Fasano’s confirmation by the full legislature is assured.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY