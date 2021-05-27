Final passage in Senate of labor, early voting measures
The Senate voted Thursday night for final passage of a bill intended to curb pay disparities and a referendum question asking voters if the Connecticut Constitution should be amended to allow in-person early voting.
House Bill 6380 requires the disclosure of pay ranges to employees and applicants for those positions, an intended corrective to pay inequities that disadvantage women.
The sponsor, Sen. Julie Kushner, D-Danbury, said it helps to level the playing field. Rep. Rob Sampson, R-Wolcott, called it an unwarranted intrusion into employer-employee relations.
The vote for passage was 20-14, with all 12 Republicans and two Democrats opposed: Norm Needleman of Essex and Cathy Osten of Sprague.
The Senate also voted in favor of a referendum question asking voters if the state should amend its Constitution to allow in-person early voting.
If passed at referendum on the next statewide ballot in 2022, it will allow, not require, the General Assembly to decide in 2023 whether to offer early voting.
Three Republicans joined all 23 Democrats present in support of passage: Tony Hwang of Fairfield, Paul Formica of East Lyme and Heather Somers of Groton.
The House approved the question on a 115-26 three weeks ago.
