Home solar growing in CT, but consumers should read the fine print

“It’s pretty complicated, some people just don’t get it or, maybe a salesperson will explain it to them and they don’t remember,” Kranich said.
If you’re thinking about going solar, you can buy or lease the panels. Or, in an arrangement that’s similar to a lease, you can buy the power those panels make, while the system is owned and maintained by someone else. That’s called a Power Purchase Agreement, and it’s what St. Amand did.
But his system operator is based in Texas, which meant that when his panels stopped working on two separate occasions, he had to call an out of state company who then had to call someone in Connecticut to fix it.
All that phone tag took a long time.
“So I call them and they say, ‘Well, we have to research it.’ I’m like, ‘OK,’” St. Amand said.
All told, St. Amand said the second time his panels broke, he wasn’t producing any power for about a month. But, eventually, he got a credit on his bill for the missed production.
Kranich said it’s important for consumers to figure out what a company will do if the panels don’t work and what their bills will look like over the term of their agreement.
Luke Frey, of the Better Business Bureau, said there’s a common theme running through the complaints he’s seen in Connecticut.
“A lot of people complain that it actually cost them more money than they thought it was going to,” Frey said. “People feel like they are almost guaranteed to be producing all of this solar power if they get solar panels on their home. And that’s not always the case.”
His advice?
“You really need to be asking about … how well are they going to be able to produce energy. How much direct sunlight does my roof get every day?” Frey said. “Do research online and see what people’s reviews are of these companies.”
Advocates said other states have adopted some important consumer protections, like creating mandatory disclosure forms, and setting up a process for complaints.
St. Amand said it wasn’t always clear to him whom to call when he had to complain, but now that the problem is fixed, he’s happy with his decision to go solar.
“If you have the exposure and you get enough sunlight, I’d say do it. It’s worth it,” St. Amand said.
As long as the panels work.