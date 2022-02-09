Connecticut cities and towns would receive about $2.85 billion in statutory formula grants in the upcoming fiscal year based on the budget adjustments proposed Wednesday by Gov. Ned Lamont.
That largely matches last fiscal year’s level, though Education Cost Sharing aid is up nearly $40 million.
Technically, communities stand to receive slightly more than $3 billion in total. But $160 million of that total doesn’t really reflect growth. It’s actually a grant designed to match the revenues communities would lose because of a Lamont plan to freeze car taxes statewide at 29 mills.
