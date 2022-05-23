Republican gubernatorial nominee Bob Stefanowski tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday and will follow isolation protocols set by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Stefanowski, who turned 60 over the weekend, tested positive after learning he had been exposed to the disease, his campaign said in a statement.

“I just wanted to let everyone know that I tested positive for COVID-19 this morning after finding out I had a positive exposure,” Stefanowski said. “I am vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine so far. I will continue to follow all CDC protocols.”

His campaign did not say where the exposure occurred.

He campaigned on Sunday at the Freedom Family Cookout sponsored in Marlborough by @CTLibertyRally, a group that organized against mask mandates, restrictions on public events and other COVID-19 precautions.

The CDC protocols include five days of isolation after a positive test for individuals who are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and a recommendation against travel for 10 days.

The CDC also recommends wearing a mask for 10 days.

Gov. Ned Lamont tested positive for COVID-19 in April and had a mild case.