Gov. Ned Lamont said Tuesday he was not giving up on Sandra Slack Glover as his nominee for the Connecticut Supreme Court, despite Democrats and Republicans on the Judiciary Committee saying that a vote for her confirmation would fail.

Their dour assessment Tuesday came after more than seven hours of pointed questioning Monday by lawmakers about a letter she signed in May 2017 in support of Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination to a federal appeals court, a stepping stone to her elevation to the U.S. Supreme Court in 2022.

“I don’t really see a path forward for this particular nominee,” said Sen. John Kissel of Enfield, the ranking Senate Republican on the committee. “The votes aren’t even close to double digits in her favor.”

“I don’t know that there’s anything they can do,” Sen. Gary Winfield, D-New Haven, the committee’s co-chair, said of the Lamont administration.

The Judiciary Committee did not hold a scheduled vote on Glover’s confirmation Monday night after the long day of interrogation, followed by separate closed-door meetings of Democrats and Republicans on the committee.

“I think she did a great job yesterday,” Lamont said in a brief interview. “I think she shows her talent, and I think people know she shares our values. But there was some tough questioning there. I think a lot of people have already made up their mind. So, we’ll see.”

Winfield declined to provide a vote count, other than acknowledging Glover was significantly short.

“I don’t know how you overcome that,” he said.

House Speaker Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, who was prepared to support Glover on a floor vote, said he expected the governor and his staff to reach out to committee members.

“I suspect there will be a lot of conversations today and tomorrow,” Ritter said.

Rep. Steve Stafstrom, D-Bridgeport, the House co-chair of Judiciary, said Glover had his support, but he declined to speculate about her chances of getting a majority.

“We had a very long public hearing. There was a lot of information shared at that hearing. I think folks are digesting it and considering it,” Stafstrom said. “I’m sure there’ll be several conversations with members today and trying to figure out where people are.”