Original reporting by Ginny Monk. Compiled by Madeline Papcun.

A bill passed by the Connecticut legislature this year includes new renters’ rights, some of which will go into effect later this year.

What are the new protections for renters in Connecticut under the bill? Here’s what to know.

Many application fees for apartments will now be prohibited.

Landlords may still charge for security deposits, first month’s rent, key or special equipment deposit and the fee for the tenant screening report. But other application fees are prohibited.

Landlords can also only charge up to $50 plus any inflation costs for a tenant screening report and have to give potential renters a copy of the report. Landlords are also not allowed to charge move-in or move-out fees.

This portion of the law would go into effect Oct. 1.

Landlords must return tenants’ security deposits and interest on the deposits within 21 days rather than 30.

Landlords who take longer to return the deposit are liable for double the original security deposit amount.

This portion of the law would go into effect Oct. 1.

Landlords face new limits on charging fees for overdue rent.

Tenants get either a nine-day grace period or four days for week-to-week renters before fees start. The fees have to be the least of these options: up to $5 per day, for a maximum of $50; 5% of the overdue rent; or 5% of the tenant’s share of the rent if they are in a nonprofit or government rent aid program such as the housing choice voucher program.

Landlords also can’t charge more than one late fee for unpaid rent, no matter how long it’s overdue.

This portion of the law would go into effect Oct. 1.

Small landlords are banned from housing discrimination based on sexual orientation.

Previously, the law that banned housing discrimination against people in the LGBTQ community offered an exemption to people who are renting out one room in their house or to landlords who rent out housing in a building that’s up to four units, if the landlord lives in one of the units. The new law removes that exemption.

This portion of the law would go into effect Oct. 1.

A protected class will be offered certain protections, and landlords must notify the renters of these.

The bill offers protections against certain evictions and rent increases to a protected class that includes people over 62 and people with physical or intellectual disabilities, if they live in apartments with five or more units.

The Department of Housing will post a one-page notice online in English and Spanish to ensure the protected class knows that they’re protected from evictions that are filed only because of a lease expiration and that any rent increases must be fair and equitable.

Landlords would have to give the state’s notice to tenants starting Jan. 1, 2024.

Some online eviction records must be removed.

The state’s Judicial Department will have to remove online records and identifying information from eviction cases that were withdrawn, dismissed or decided in favor of the tenant. The records must be removed within 30 days.

The Judicial Department also is banned from including the removed records in sales or transfers of case data. Some tenant screening companies have paid to receive eviction case data from the state in the past, and eviction records make it near-impossible for tenants to find new housing.

This portion of the law would go into effect July 1, 2024.