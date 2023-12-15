The State Bond Commission authorized borrowing Friday that will provide millions to improve the air quality inside public schools and replenish funds for programs that aid first-time home buyers and improve security at houses of worship.

Gov. Ned Lamont cast the need for $150 million in funding to upgrade heating, ventilation and air conditioning in schools as a consequence of global warming that can make the first and last months of the academic year unbearable in schools without air conditioning.

“We want to keep our schools open, keep them open safely during those shoulder months of May, September, June,” Lamont said. School air quality first became an issue due to concerns about poor ventilation during the first two years of COVID-19.

Lamont, whose administration is trying to salvage a policy that would speed the transition to zero-emission vehicles, used the bonding item to make the case that the state’s failure to address climate change will increase costs.

Michelle Gilman, the commissioner of administrative services, said her department was doing more outreach to school systems to explain what’s required in applications for funding. A majority of applications were denied in an initial round of funding, primarily due to a lack of cost estimates.

Lamont and others also highlighted a much smaller item: a third $5 million round of borrowing to replenish a program authorized in 2019 to provide grants of up to $50,000 for security measures at houses of worship and other nonprofit entities.

In 2021, the state awarded 112 grants to 62 houses of worship, 31 social service agencies and others. In 2023, there were 125 grants, including 67 to houses of worship.

Grants are available to nonprofits deemed to be at a heightened risk “of being the target of a terrorist attack, hate crime or violent act.”

The money can be spent on a wide range of security measures, including ballistic glass, solid-core doors, computer-controlled electronic locks, remote locks on entrances and exits, and closed-circuit television monitoring.

“This is, as we see every day, very needed,” said Rep. Holly Cheeseman, R-East Lyme, a member of the commission.

The commission authorized another $35 million for Time-to-Own, a program that provides forgivable loans of up to $50,000 to help eligible first-time home buyers. The commissioner had previously authorized $25 million.

“I love this program,” Lamont said.

Through Dec. 3, the Connecticut Housing Finance Authority had closed on 2,500 loans in the program. The average requested assistance was $30,000, helping people buy homes with a median price of $267,500.

“I care deeply about the wealth gap. One of the best ways to deal with that is ownership,” Lamont said.

The communities with the highest number of recipients were Hartford, Waterbury, East Hartford, New Britain and Bristol. More than half of the recipients were minorities: Hispanic or Latino, 29.55%; Black, 17.02%, Asian, 3.68%; multi-race, 1.44%.