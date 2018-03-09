With the next fiscal year just four months away – and little hope for more funding for state colleges – the Board of Regents for Higher Education today approved a plan that rejects closing a community college campus and instead dramatically downsizes administrative staff. The move to consolidate a dozen community colleges is projected to save $28 million. Continue Reading →
CT Lottery could smooth spiking teacher pension contributions
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s push to smooth out spiking state contributions to the teachers’ pension may hinge on a new proposal to dedicate lottery assets to the cash-starved retirement benefit fund. Continue Reading →
Hartford region school choice lottery: Your odds of getting in
See how many applicants from Hartford and surrounding suburban areas chose each school as a first choice and how many seats were offered for the 2017-18 school year. Continue Reading →
School choice lottery a mystery for parents as desegregation efforts stall
The confusion surrounding who wins the lottery – or doesn’t – has fueled displeasure and distrust among many Hartford residents concerned that the vast network of magnet schools has created a two-tiered education system where thousands of struggling city students are stuck in underperforming neighborhood schools. Continue Reading →
Feds providing CT schools with money for new students from Puerto Rico
WASHINGTON — After months of fighting over aid to last summer’s hurricane-hit communities, Congress finally approved a compromise budget bill earlier this month that will provide millions of dollars to help schools care for displaced students. Continue Reading →
Two reps embody the split on legalizing marijuana
New Haven State Rep. Juan Candelaria got to see firsthand last week the face of opposition to his proposal to legalize recreational use of marijuana: It is suburban. And possibly wearing braces. Continue Reading →
Board rejects legislature’s budget for more charter school funding
Frustration over the state’s funding of charter schools boiled over Wednesday when the State Board of Education rejected on principle the state budget’s allocation of the additional $613,500 to three charter schools so they could enroll an additional 57 students. Continue Reading →
A demand for lots more detail on community college consolidation
Officials of the state’s 12 community colleges must answer a long list of questions from the schools’ accrediting body before their plan to shed hundreds of administrative positions can move forward. Continue Reading →
UConn considers netting more revenue from student charges
The University of Connecticut’s governing board next week will consider overhauling student charges in a move that would bring a net increase of $1.3 million into the public university’s coffers. Continue Reading →
See how the state graded your school and district
The grading system is based on more than a dozen measures. However standardized test scores still account for 80 percent of the grade. Continue Reading →
State grades every school district and three-quarters see a drop
The large majority of public schools and school districts in the state earned worse grades this year than last on the state’s annual assessment of school performance, according to data released Friday by the State Department of Education. Continue Reading →
Nappier, Malloy divided over how to fix teacher pension fund
State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier warned this week that Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s recommendation that Connecticut defer and otherwise restructure contributions into the teachers’ pension fund could jeopardize the state’s standing on Wall Street. Continue Reading →
Malloy budget would allow state tax break for private K-12 tuition
The governor’s proposed budget allows a new state tax break to help parents cover some of their children’s private K-12 tuition – an extension of a break created for college-savings accounts that was widened to include the early grades by the federal tax overhaul. Continue Reading →
See how your town fares in the governor’s budget
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposed budget for 2018-19 aims to redistribute education funding more aggressively to the state’s lowest-performing school districts than is currently budgeted. Overall state municipal aid would be cut by about $97 million, or 4 percent. Continue Reading →
Merging CT’s community colleges is controversial. Here’s why.
In pursuit of cost savings, a merger of all the state’s community colleges is being proposed. But some are skeptical those savings can be achieved without impacting students’ education. The Mirror explores the controversy and the experiences of other states that have tried college mergers. Continue Reading →