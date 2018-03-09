Schools/Child Welfare

 
The Connecticut Mirror provides comprehensive coverage of the state’s K-12 school system, institutions of higher education and child welfare issues. Find all of our stories on those topics here.

For a deeper look at inequality in Connecticut’s public schools, read Jacqueline Rabe Thomas’ acclaimed seven-part series, “Troubled Schools on Trial.”
 

Related Topics:

Recent Posts

How the ‘Students First’ college consolidation affects students

By: |

With the next fiscal year just four months away – and little hope for more funding for state colleges – the Board of Regents for Higher Education today approved a plan that rejects closing a community college campus and instead dramatically downsizes administrative staff. The move to consolidate a dozen community colleges is projected to save $28 million. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Higher Education, Schools/Child Welfare, Students First

School choice lottery a mystery for parents as desegregation efforts stall

By: |

The confusion surrounding who wins the lottery – or doesn’t – has fueled displeasure and distrust among many Hartford residents concerned that the vast network of magnet schools has created a two-tiered education system where thousands of struggling city students are stuck in underperforming neighborhood schools. Continue Reading →

Filed under: K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, Deeper Dive, Deeper Look, Martha Stone, Regional school choice office lottery, school choice, school desegregation

Feds providing CT schools with money for new students from Puerto Rico

By: |

WASHINGTON — After months of fighting over aid to last summer’s hurricane-hit communities, Congress finally approved a compromise budget bill earlier this month that will provide millions of dollars to help schools care for displaced students. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Schools/Child Welfare, Washington, Connecticut Department of Education, displaced students, hurricane funding, Maria Sanchez Public School

Nappier, Malloy divided over how to fix teacher pension fund

By: |

State Treasurer Denise L. Nappier warned this week that Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s recommendation that Connecticut defer and otherwise restructure contributions into the teachers’ pension fund could jeopardize the state’s standing on Wall Street. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Schools/Child Welfare, bonding, budget2018, pension, Teachers Retirement System, Wall Street

See how your town fares in the governor’s budget

By: |

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy’s proposed budget for 2018-19 aims to redistribute education funding more aggressively to the state’s lowest-performing school districts than is currently budgeted. Overall state municipal aid would be cut by about $97 million, or 4 percent. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, K-12, Schools/Child Welfare, CT education aid, CT municipal aid, CT town aid, ECS grant, Education Cost Sharing grant

Merging CT’s community colleges is controversial. Here’s why.

By: |

In pursuit of cost savings, a merger of all the state’s community colleges is being proposed. But some are skeptical those savings can be achieved without impacting students’ education. The Mirror explores the controversy and the experiences of other states that have tried college mergers. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Higher Education, Schools/Child Welfare, Board of Regents, college mergers, Connecticut community colleges, higher education reorganization, Mark Ojakian, Rep. Gregg Haddad