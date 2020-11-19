Steady Habits: Homeownership matters. So why are so many in CT left behind?



We’ve talked about it on the show before – a potential positive of the pandemic for CT is the newfound attractiveness of living outside of major cities like New York and Boston. Last Month, Governor Ned Lamont stood in the rain next to a UHaul truck to tout the buying boom in the state. “More people are coming to Connecticut than ever before,” Lamont said. “Tens of thousands of people have moved or changed their address to the state of Connecticut in the last few months. They’re buying. They’re renting, and they’re building.”

But in a state where housing prices are already high, and stock of affordable housing is already too low, bidding wars with fleeing New Yorkers have been driving up the price of single-family homes, making it even harder for many Connecticut residents to buy.

Among Connecticut’s many wide gaps between rich and poor, and between racial groups, the gap in homeownership is one of the biggest. Jacqueline Rabe Thomas of the CT Mirror dug into this issue for our series “A Better Deal: Exploring Inclusive Economic Recovery”