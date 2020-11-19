More than a week after the 2020 election, it’s fair to ask, “what just happened?” The results point..Nov 12, 2020
Steady Habits: Homeownership matters. So why are so many in CT left behind?
We’ve talked about it on the show before – a potential positive of the pandemic for CT is the newfound attractiveness of living outside of major cities like New York and Boston. Last Month, Governor Ned Lamont stood in the rain next to a UHaul truck to tout the buying boom in the state. “More people are coming to Connecticut than ever before,” Lamont said. “Tens of thousands of people have moved or changed their address to the state of Connecticut in the last few months. They’re buying. They’re renting, and they’re building.”
But in a state where housing prices are already high, and stock of affordable housing is already too low, bidding wars with fleeing New Yorkers have been driving up the price of single-family homes, making it even harder for many Connecticut residents to buy.
Among Connecticut’s many wide gaps between rich and poor, and between racial groups, the gap in homeownership is one of the biggest. Jacqueline Rabe Thomas of the CT Mirror dug into this issue for our series “A Better Deal: Exploring Inclusive Economic Recovery”
Get Email Alerts for New Episodes
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: Post-Trump, outgoing GOP leader pushes party to focus on CT
The blue wave that swept through the state wasn’t as big as some had predicted, but anger over..Nov 09, 2020
Steady Habits: Incoming House speaker sees big gains, talks legal pot, early voting
Donald Trump's unpopularity in Connecticut helped state Democrats pick up even more seats in the General Assembly. It..Nov 05, 2020
Steady Habits: What you need to know about election day in Connecticut
Masks and MAGA hats are in. Candidate buttons and “poll watching” are out. You’ll see more, and younger,..Nov 02, 2020
Steady Habits: Connecticut restaurants face future with “a little dread, a lot of optimism”
CT’s economic recovery is going to be slow, but the question looms: How slow? According to the Connecticut..Oct 27, 2020
Steady Habits Election Special: Is the health of our democracy at stake?
This close to election day, it's easy for all conversation about politics to be about the horse race...Oct 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Devastated, one Connecticut theater fights to survive
COVID-19 has sent a shock wave through multiple industries over the past seven months, but of all of..Oct 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Can “inclusive growth” help cities recover from COVID?
It’s no secret the pandemic has hit Connecticut’s economy hard. It’s also no secret that the COVID shutdown..Oct 12, 2020
Steady Habits: Anchor Dennis House on three decades covering Connecticut
Anyone who follows Connecticut politics and the news media was shocked when they heard that anchor Dennis House..Oct 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Pollster Stan Greenberg says undecided voters have already decided
Stanley Greenberg has been in the middle of Democratic Party politics for decades. His work as a pollster..Sep 28, 2020
Tong takes on big oil
Connecticut Attorney General William Tong’s lawsuit against ExxonMobil charges the company with lying about climate change. He says..Sep 25, 2020
Steady Habits: Why can’t Connecticut keep the lights on?
A series of big power outages in the middle of a pandemic has Connecticut residents mad at electric..Sep 14, 2020
Steady Habits: Doug Glanville on protests and athletes using their power
Four years after quarterback Colin Kaepernick first took a knee during the national anthem, and three months after..Sep 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Is Connecticut calling New York’s millennials?
We've been hearing for years that young people are leaving Connecticut. Why? Well, our cities aren’t interesting enough,..Aug 30, 2020
Steady Habits: GOP chaos, weird conventions, and a chance to change Connecticut’s voting habits
Listen to highlights from our first-ever "Steady Habits Live!" event and more. The Republican convention starts today, and..Aug 24, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.