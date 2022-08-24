The Burden of Bail

The problem of cash bail in CT: ‘They just cannot claw their way out’
There are fewer people imprisoned today than in 2008. But the cash bail system can still keep people locked up, unable to buy their way out.
New Jersey mostly got rid of cash bail. Why hasn’t Connecticut?
CT’s efforts to end cash bail were stymied by the bail bonds industry, a lack of bipartisanship and worry over what would replace it.
When cash bail is high, some families finance freedom through GoFundMe
It took fish fries, fundraisers and GoFundMe to bail Bryan Jordan out of jail. Was it enough to keep him home?
podcast episodes
PODCAST: The growing problem of cash bail in Connecticut
Reporter Kelan Lyons joins host Ebong Udoma to describe the case of one man left in prison for two months awaiting trial, and how that affected his life.
PODCAST: What can Connecticut learn from New Jersey on cash bail?
Reporter Kelan Lyons joins host Ebong Udoma to discuss the second in his series of stories on Connecticut’s cash bail system.
more coverage
‘Why are we suffering if he’s innocent until proven guilty?’ Cash bail in the COVID era
Samaris Smith’s husband has been locked up since December 2019. He still hasn’t been convicted of a crime.
COVID, cash bail and ‘drive-by therapy’: a deadly combination
The recent suicide of Daniel Ocasio highlights overlapping problems in the criminal justice system during COVID: mental health and bail.
State considering alternatives to ‘unjust’ cash bail system
The effort comes at the request of Senate President Martin Looney, who said the current system perpetuates inequities based on wealth.
This reporting was made possible, in part, through support from the Fund for Investigative Journalism.