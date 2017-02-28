Borer keeps 115th House seat in Democratic hands

Democrat Dorinda Borer claimed an easy victory over Republican Edward R. Granfield soon after the polls closed Tuesday night in a special election in the 115th House District of West Haven, briefly returning Democrats to the 79-72 advantage they won on Nov. 8.

Rep. Doug McCrory, D-Hartford, and Rep. Eric Berthel, R-Watertown, the apparent winners of special elections in the 2nd and 32nd Senate districts, would resign once the results are certified, creating two House vacancies.

For the next two months, the Democratic majority in the House would be 78-71.

Borer will succeed Stephen D. Dargan, a Democrat who resigned to accept an appointment to the state Board of Pardons and Paroles.

Victories by McCrory and Berthel would keep the Senate evenly divided.