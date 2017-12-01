Lembo seconds Malloy’s claim of need for a deficit-mitigation plan

Comptroller Kevin P. Lembo made it official Friday: In a letter to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, the comptroller says the state is on pace for a $207.8 million deficit that exceeds the one-percent threshold requiring the administration to prepare a deficit-mitigation plan.

The letter was not unexpected as Malloy warned the legislature last month that the recently adopted budget was not sufficient to avoid a deficit in the fiscal year that began July 1 and is now approaching the mid-point. The comptroller’s projection is slightly higher than the deficit projected last month by the administration’s Office of Policy and Management.

As did the administration, Lembo reported greater demand on the state’s adjudicated claims account due to claims and attorney fees in a settlement of litigation stemming from Rowland-era layoffs later deemed to be illegal and punitive. Lembo also warned of volatility arising from the tax-reform debate in Washington.

“Congress is considering significant modifications to federal tax law that could have profound implications for Connecticut, depending on what specific provisions, if any, are enacted,” Lembo said. “Future revenue forecasts will need to evaluate the consequences of any tax changes on the federal level.”

Senate Republican leader Len Fasano of North Haven, who accused Malloy last month of inflating the deficit projections, said Friday he had not yet reviewed Lembo’s report.

Under state law, Lembo’s letter now requires the Malloy administration to produce a deficit-mitigation plan for review by the legislature.

Legislative leaders have said the legislature may return in special session to address an issue that jeopardizes the ability of some low-income residents to get Medicare coverage.

The governor and lawmakers have jousted over the budget that won passage on Oct. 26, nearly four month after the start of the fiscal year. The budget relies on Malloy finding “lapses,” or savings.

Lembo said the legislature was aggressive in its assumptions of the savings Malloy could find.

“Another area of concern that will require close scrutiny is the aggressive level of savings included in the adopted budget,” Lembo said. “Achieving these lapse – or savings – targets will be a significant budgetary challenge, especially in light of the high levels of fixed costs for FY 2018, such as debt service payments, pension contributions and other costs.”

The comptroller also cited economic indicators as reasons for concern.

“In recent years, Connecticut has not fully participated in the nation’s economic recovery,” Lembo said. “The national economy continues to exhibit growing signs of strength and resilience. However, Connecticut’s economy has experienced much more mixed results across a variety of key economic indicators.”

Connecticut has recovered 72.5 percent of the 119,100 jobs lost in the Great Recession of 2008. The recovery began in February 2010, but the state reported a net loss of 6,600 jobs in October. Revised figures showed a slight gain in September.

In a report released nine days ago by the U.S. Bureau of Economic Analysis about gross domestic growth in the second quarter, Connecticut’s annual growth of 1.4 percent was ahead of New York, but 43rd among all states and last in New England.