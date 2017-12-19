House approves tax bill that CT lawmakers call disastrous for state

Washington – The U.S. House approved a massive tax overhaul and the Senate is expected to follow later Tuesday in one of the biggest partisan splits ever in Congress.

Republican supporters of the new tax plan, which lowers the top corporate rate to 21 percent and also reduces rates on individual filers, said the plan would boost economic activity and leave more money in the pockets of working Americans.

“Our communities have watched their companies, jobs, and futures move overseas for too long,” said Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee who helped draft the bill. “Our local businesses, they have been fighting other countries with one hand tied behind their back from an old, outdated tax code. They deserve a new tax code that allows them to compete and win anywhere in the world – especially here at home.”

The bill was approved on a 227-203 vote without a single Democratic vote.

The Senate is expected to vote on the bill late Tuesday but the House may have to vote on it again on Wednesday. That’s because the Senate parliamentarian found provisions in the House-passed bill that violate Senate rules and have to be stripped out.

Democrats, including all members of Connecticut’s delegation to the U.S. House, called the package a “tax scam” to make the wealthy even richer at the expense of middle-class taxpayers.

“It’s going to be real bad for Connecticut,” said Rep. Jim Himes, D-4th District.

The tax bill limits the deductibility of state and property taxes paid to a total of $10,000 and limits the deductibility on the interest on new mortgages to those that are not larger than $750,000.

Those limitations will hurt Connecticut taxpayers who live in a “high state and local income tax state, because we care about education and our services,” Himes said.

Himes predicted the tax bill would raise the cost of living in Connecticut and lower the values of homes in the state as popular deductions that made home ownership more attractive are curtailed.

Himes predicted Congress would have to make changes to the bill in the future, because GOP predictions that economic activity will make up for the tax plan’s $1.5 trillion in unpaid cost will never come true.

“There’s no doubt that in the next five or ten years we will have to repeal parts of the bill,” Himes said.

In a speech on the House floor before the vote, which was interrupted several times by spectators in the visitor’s gallery shouting “shame,” Rep. John Larson, D-1st District, chided GOP supporters of the bill for approving legislation that may force future cuts in domestic spending.

“It’s hard to be here today as we approach Christmas and look at this bill…and know that we have honorable members on the other side who this Christmas will be sitting with their relatives, their family members, their mothers and fathers, their brothers and sisters, and know that this creates not just the $2 trillion debt but the pay-for, the pay-for out of the Medicare program, an automatic cut of $25 billion that was never debated,” Larson said

The Congressional Budget Office says the tax bill could trigger automatic cuts worth $136 billion from mandatory spending in 2018, including $25 billion in Medicare cuts, if Congress doesn’t find another way to offset its deficit increases.

Larson also said “at the end of the day, this bill was about giving my Republican colleagues a political win after a series of failed attempts at repealing and replacing Obamacare.”

“This tax cut makes the Grinch and Mr. Potter from It’s a Wonderful Life look humane,” Larson added in a statement. “The gutting of the Medicare program to pay for tax cuts to millionaires and billionaires is both cruel and deceitful.”

After the vote, Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-5th District, ticked off reasons Republicans sought to pass the tax overhaul.

“The president wanted to get a win at any cost,” she said. “Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell is trying to reward donors to the Republican Party. And (House Speaker) Paul Ryan has always wanted to do entitlement reform and this is a backdoor way to do that.”

Esty also said she was “amazed at the short sightedness of many who I consider friends as well as colleagues who voted against their self-interests.”

Only a dozen GOP lawmakers voted against the plan. Most of them came from California, New York and New Jersey, states like Connecticut that have high taxes and high-priced real estate and whose residents could be hurt by the capping of mortgage and state and property tax deductions.

Esty also said the tax plan puts these “blue” states in a “headlock.”

“There is going to be huge pressure on Connecticut to cut taxes,” she said, hurting the education system and other services in the state.

Meanwhile Ryan heralded the vote as a lifeline for the nation’s taxpayers and industries.

“For all those millions of men and women in America who are living paycheck-to-paycheck, who are struggling to get ahead—help is on the way,” he said. “For all those businesses that are tied with one hand behind their back in this global economy, having a hard time competing—help is on the way.”

While it eliminated or shrank many popular deductions, the tax bill nearly doubles the standard deduction to $12,000 for individuals and $24,000 for married couples.

It increases the child tax credit to $2,000 and makes $1,400 of that credit refundable.

The tax bill also creates a new 20 percent deduction for “pass through” businesses, a provision that has been criticized because it would help real estate investors like Trump and several GOP senators who are expected to vote for the bill.

The tax bill keeps the estate tax, but exempts the first $11 million of an estate from taxation. It also raises the threshold for those required to pay the alternative minimum tax, a levy on the wealthy whose deductions would otherwise erase all or most of their tax liability.

The tax bill in 2019 ends the Affordable Care Act’s “individual mandate,” which imposes a tax penalty on those who don’t have health insurance.