Data: Candidates submit end-of-year fundraising figures

Here are the year-end summaries of the fundraising by exploratory and candidate campaign committees raising money for state office elections in 2018. The hyperlinks bring you to everyone’s final report for 2017, which were due Jan. 10 at the State Elections Enforcement Commission. Candidates who raised less than $1,000 or did not file an SEEC Form 30 document are not listed.

Some candidates have more than one committee listed because they began raising money through exploratory committees and later formed candidate committees. Bridgeport Mayor Joseph P. Ganim, for example, raised nearly all his money through an exploratory in 2017. Other declared candidates for governor, such as Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton and Sean Connolly, had only exploratory committees in 2017.

The numbers do not necessary reflect a candidate’s full progress towards qualifying for public financing. For example, the campaign of Tim Herbst, a declared Republican candidate for governor, says when contributions from his exploratory committee are included, he has raised $217,000 in qualifying contributions.

To qualify for public financing, a gubernatorial candidate must raise $250,000 in contributions of no more more than $100, with all but $25,000 of that money coming from donors in Connecticut.



