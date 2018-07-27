Disclosures show a wealth gap between Glassman and Hayes

Chion Wolf/WNPR

Washington – Jahana Hayes is at least $115,000 in debt from student loans, while her Democratic rival for the 5th District congressional seat, Mary Glassman, claims at least $1.2 million in assets, some held jointly with her husband.

These are two of the revelations contained in the the financial information the candidates recently filed with the Office of the Clerk of U.S. House of Representatives.

Candidates for Congress report their investment holdings and liabilities in wide ranges, so only a broad view of their assets and debts are made public. In addition, the value of certain assets, like their main residences, are not required to be disclosed.

Still, the Democratic candidates’ financial disclosure forms show a substantial wealth gap between them.

Hayes lists no assets besides a rental property in Waterbury that provides her between $5,001 and $15,000 in annual rental income. The property has a mortgage valued at between $100,000 and $250,000, her disclosure form says.

Hayes also listed two student loan debts totaling between $115,000 and $300, 000.

Hayes first enrolled in Naugatuck Valley Community College. She went on to get her four-year degree at Southern Connecticut State University and her masters and advanced degrees from the University of Saint Joseph and University of Bridgeport.

As an administrator at Waterbury Public Schools, Hayes listed a salary of $112,160 last year.

A former national Teacher of the Year, Hayes also reported receiving $15,882.70 in honoraria, or speaking fees, this year.

Meanwhile, Glassman reported receiving a salary of $113, 338 last year from her job with the Connecticut Regional Education Council.

Glassman’s financial disclosure report also shows that she owns, both by herself and jointly with her husband, assets valued at between $1.2 million and $3.6 million.

Those include a vacation home in Dorset, Vt., valued at between $250,000 and $500,000. Glassman also reported investments in dozens of mutual funds and in individual companies. Glassman has stock holdings in the Exelon Company, a utility, and Stanley Black & Decker, and owns stock jointly with her husband in Delta Airlines, General Electric, Ford and the Walt Disney Corporation.

Her financial report also shows that Glassman’s husband, corporate attorney Andrew Glassman, has ownership interest valued at between $200,000 and $500,000 in Stewart EFI, a company that makes metal products and has facilities in El Paso, Texas; Hangzhou, China and Thomaston Conn.

Andrew Glassman also has an interest in a Vermont hot chocolate manufacturing company called Sillycow Farms.

Glassman and Hayes are locked in a very competitive primary race for the sprawling 5th District’s congressional seat, which is now held by retiring Rep. Elizabeth Esty. The primary election will be held Aug. 14.