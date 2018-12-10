Increase in minority teachers not keeping pace with influx of minority students

“Minority teachers have the benefit of raising aspirations for students who look like them,” she testified.

Many agree, including members of the state Board of Education and leaders of the state Department of Education. Three years ago the board and the department listed having a racially diverse workforce as one of their top four goals. Gov.-Elect Ned Lamont named it a priority during the campaign.

But finding minority teachers has challenged school districts for years.

Of the nearly 2,500 students enrolled in teacher-preparation colleges in Connecticut during the 2016-17 school year, 82 percent were white, 4 percent were black, and 8 percent were Hispanic, according to data from the state education department.

That’s a huge difference from the makeup of the state’s study body.

While many of the teacher preparation colleges in Connecticut work to recruit more minorities to become educators, many leaders believe more work is needed if these disparities are to narrow.

Last week, members of the state board of education unanimously approved another program that will allow those without a teaching degree from a college to get a certificate to teach. This program – to be run by Teach for America – is expected to enroll about 20 bilingual people each year. To participate, these aspiring teachers must have a bachelor’s degree and have earned at least a 3.0 grade point average.

The state has struggled for years to find bilingual teachers, despite decades of research showing English language learners perform best in programs that use a hybrid of their native language and English. When districts are unable to hire enough bilingual teachers, students are assigned English-only instruction – often with meager results.

In October, the state education board voted to allow Relay, another alternative program, to continue to operate in Connecticut. That pilot program – supported by Jahana Hayes, the 2016 National Teacher of the Year who was recently elected to Congress – had 91 people complete it last year, of which 8 percent were white.

“I can relate to my students,” Claudia Cox, an immigrant from Colombia who has a masters degree in engineering, told the state board. A graduate of Relay, she now works as a bilingual teacher in East Haven.

Research has long shown that relationship matters.

Joshua Hyman – an assistant professor at the University of Connecticut’s Department of Public Policy who studies the economics of education – calls this the “role model effect.”

His team of researchers found that when black students had black teachers in elementary school, those students were 7 percent more likely to graduate high school and 13 percent more likely to enroll in college.

“Being randomly assigned a black teacher if you are a black student leads to a significant impact,” Hyman said during an interview about his research published last month in the peer-reviewed journal the National Bureau of Economic Research.

Hyman said that broadening the pipeline of programs to get more minorities in the classroom has merits.

“There is certinaly some evidence that those alternatives are effective and can increase diversity in the teacher force,” he said.