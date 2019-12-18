CT lawmakers wrestle with — and support — Trump’s impeachment
Washington – Saying the President’s abuse of power has not stopped, Rep. Jim Himes was the sole Connecticut lawmaker Wednesday to speak before the U.S. House in favor of the impeachment of President Donald J. Trump.
“I am angry that President Donald Trump has treated his oath and office so disrespectfully that now we must hold him accountable,” Himes said during hours of partisan debate. “The truth is clear to anyone not deliberately looking away.”
Himes, D-4th District, who as a member of the House Intelligence Committee had a leading role in the impeachment inquiry, spoke for two minutes of the six hours of debate time allocated for the historic impeachment vote.
Alternately, Republicans and Democrats made brief speeches at a lectern on the House floor. There was occasional bipartisan agreement that it was a “solemn” and “sad day.” But that’s where any agreement stopped.
The stark partisan divide over the president’s conduct, mirrored in the division in public opinion over the issue, was on display hour after hour.
Democrats like Himes said the president had violated his oath of office and they were, as defenders of the U.S. Constitution, honor-bound to impeach him.
Republicans called the impeachment proceedings a “charade” and a “sham” and insisted Trump has done nothing wrong.
Republicans also argued that Trump’s impeachment was inevitable, and Democrats had plotted since the president’s election to overturn the results of the 2016 elections.
“If we’re really being honest,” said Rep. Tom Cole, R-Okla., “Democrats have been searching for a reason to impeach President Trump since the day he was elected.”
One impeachment article says Trump abused the power of his office by soliciting Ukraine’s help in discrediting a political rival, in this case former Vice President Joe Biden.
“This was not an attempt to reduce Ukrainian corruption,” Himes said. “This was an attempt by Donald J. Trump to aim Ukrainian corruption straight at the heart of the presidential election of 2020.”
The other article accuses Trump of obstructing Congress by trying to block the Democratic inquiry into the Ukrainian matter, denying lawmakers access to witnesses and documents.
“He has not given Congress a single e-mail, phone record or document,” Himes said. “That is not the behavior of a man with nothing to hide. It is simply an undeniable contempt of this Congress.”
Himes also said “what makes this impeachment essential is that the president’s abuse of power has not stopped.”
“As we speak, he continues to urge foreign interference in our democracy, beseeching China to investigate the Bidens, sending (personal lawyer) Rudy Giuliani overseas to chase Russian conspiracy theories,” he said.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi began the historic debate, saying Trump’s actions corrupted the electoral process and threatened national security.
“He gave us no choice,” Pelosi said.
The House is scheduled to vote for the articles late Wednesday and is likely to approve them, making Trump the third president in history to be impeached, besides Bill Clinton and Andrew Johnson.
All five Connecticut members of House, including Rep. Jahana Hayes, D-5th District, have said they will vote in support of both articles.
Hayes, who is serving in her first term of office, said voting to impeaching Trump had put her on an “emotional roller coaster.” She said she woke up Wednesday morning without enthusiasm for the task that lay ahead and wondering “what happens tomorrow?” The enormity of the day struck her, she said, when the two impeachment articles were read on the floor.
“It was one of those moments when you go ‘This is happening,’” she said.
Hayes said she has close friends and constituents who oppose Trump’s impeachment. She said she’s also heard from those strongly support impeachment. “It feels like people are picking sides,” she said.
Wednesday’s impeachment proceedings upended normal work of Congress and that of many lawmakers.
Hayes said she took no meetings Wednesday, nor did she do other work or try to raise campaign cash — normal activities when in Washington D.C. Instead, Hayes said she monitored the speeches on the floor behind the closed door of her office, and had “some quiet time.”
“We’re human beings, too,” Hayes said. “It’s not like this was a traditional day.”
Rep. John Larson, D-1st District, who like Hayes is a former history teacher, also said all normal routine fell by the wayside on Wednesday. He said he convened a meeting with members of his Washington D.C. and district staffs to discuss the historical impact of the day.
“I thought it was important to have a discussion of what it means,” he said. “I also wanted to solicit from them what they heard from friends and family.”
Larson said calls to his office ran “four or five to one” in support of impeaching the president. “But a number of calls were from people concerned about the process,” Larson said. “Impeachment is a serious charge.”
Meanwhile Trump, who wrote a vituperative six-page letter to Pelosi on Tuesday, continued his angry denunciations of the impeachment process.
“SUCH ATROCIOUS LIES BY THE RADICAL LEFT, DO NOTHING DEMOCRATS. THIS IS AN ASSAULT ON AMERICA, AND AN ASSAULT ON THE REPUBLICAN PARTY!!!!,” Trump tweeted as the debate began Wednesday.
Sen. Chris Murphy, D-Conn., said Trump delivered his controversial letter to Pelosi to U.S. senators on Wednesday in a very strange manner.
“True story: there is a White House staffer going around the Senate delivering to each office, as a package, the incoherent, scathing Pelosi letter AND…wait for it…a giant 16×12 White House Christmas card (along with, implausibly, a second smaller Christmas card). What a day,’” Murphy tweeted.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY