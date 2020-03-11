Legislators to break Lamont’s ‘debt diet’ by more than $1B
The Democrat-controlled legislature is expected to approve a two-year, $4.7 billion bond package Wednesday that shatters Gov. Ned Lamont’s planned “debt diet” for state borrowing by more than $1.1 billion.
And while Democrats insist the bond package they negotiated with the governor would advance economic development, affordable housing, municipal aid, transportation and other priorities, Republicans countered Lamont’s reversal would weaken Connecticut’s standing on Wall Street.
“Governor Lamont has repeatedly told the public that he was committed to limiting bonding to the core functions of government,” Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, R-North Haven, said Wednesday morning. “He has blasted his predecessors for overusing the state’s credit card. He told credit rating agencies, investors, businesses and taxpayers that he would be different. But today he is going back on that promise.”
The governor and his fellow Democrats in the legislature’s majority agreed on nearly $2.2 billion in new borrowing for the current fiscal year, and $2.5 billion in 2020-21.
In addition, legislators already have approved $322 million in borrowing for this year and $351 million for next for capital projects at public colleges and universities and for the state’s bioscience and defense-related economic development programs.
Couple all of that with another $706 million in transportation-related borrowing approved previously for this fiscal year, and the total, potential hit to Connecticut’s credit card exceeds $6 billion over the two fiscal years combined.
Lamont, who took office in January 2019, pledged to curb this borrowing, and particularly to clamp down on the single-largest category — general obligation borrowing.
General obligation borrowing — bonds that will be repaid over many years with resources from the budget’s General Fund — should be limited to just under $1 billion per year, Lamont said. That’s in addition to the G.O. bonding used for higher education and special economic development programs.
But the bond package expected to pass Wednesday includes $1.4 billion in general obligation bonds for this fiscal year, and $1.64 billion in 2020-21.
Fasano, who held a late morning press conference in the Legislative Office Building, stood before a poster board containing a series of quotes from Lamont and state Treasurer Shawn Wooden hailing the debt diet during his first months in office.
“The credit rating agencies, investors, businesses around the globe and our taxpayers are watching what we do and have responded positively so far,” Lamont said last July. “As we move forward we cannot let them down by returning to old, bad habits and hoping for a different result.”
The Lamont administration did not respond immediately Wednesday to Fasano’s remarks.
The governor and Democrats in the legislature have been at a stalemate for more than a year over borrowing.
Lamont not only pressed for his debt diet, but also had been urging lawmakers to approve tolls to bolster the budget’s Special Transportation Fund.
The STF pays off most of the borrowing Connecticut does annually for highway, bridge and rail work — and transportation officials say the aging, overcrowded infrastructure is overdue for a major rebuild.
Without toll receipts to enable more transportation borrowing, Lamont says he would need to shift some bonding away from non-transportation programs and into highway, bridge and rail work.
But when the governor conceded in February that lawmakers would not back tolls, Republicans expected him to at least retain his “debt diet” and keep overall bonding levels low.
Connecticut ranks among the most indebted states, per capita, in the nation, and debt service costs consume more than 10% of the annual budget.
Cities and towns receive overdue state grants
The bonding bill not only ends the standoff between Lamont and legislators but also releases three non-education grants for cities and towns that had been held up by this process.
The state will borrow $166 million per year for communities, including:
- $60 million for the Town Aid Road [TAR] grant;
- $30 million for the Local Capital Improvement Program;
- $76 million for an omnibus Grant for Municipal Projects.
Municipal advocates have argued for months that the delayed road grant is particularly problematic for local budgets.
Half of the $60 million TAR grant normally is given to communities shortly after the fiscal year begins on July 1 to help pay for summer road repaving and fall tree-clearing work. The second half goes out in early January to help fund snow plowing work.
Both payments have been held up because there has been no bond package.
But Lamont has said once a bond bill is sent to his desk, he will hold a bond commission meeting soon to expedite release of the local aid.
