Coronavirus patient’s remarkable recovery seen as a beacon
The remarkable recovery of a Hartford Hospital COVID-19 patient, a man so close to death that he had to be paralyzed just to allow him to breathe, has become a beacon of hope for doctors and nurses fighting this deadly disease.
“You have changed the game for all of us,” Dr. Megan Panico told 54-year-old Jay Bialkowski during a Friday conference call about his recovery. Panico, who was fighting back tears as she spoke, said his recovery has proved to all his doctors, nurses and therapists that even the worst coronavirus cases can be saved.
COVID-19 deaths in Connecticut now total more than 1,639, with the number of fatalities rising by 95 on Thursday. One hopeful trend is that the total number of hospitalized coronavirus cases in this state declined again by 25 people to 1,947 according to the most recent state report.
Confirmed cases of COVID-19 have now risen to more than 23,000 in Connecticut and more than 71,490 state residents have now been tested for the virus.
At a point in time when experts say the pandemic is reaching its peak in this state, the story of Bialkowski’s dramatic recovery was offered by Hartford Healthcare officials as evidence of the kind of progress being made in the campaign to save victims of this deadly virus.
A coronavirus success story
Bialkowski, a retired state police officer working as a security guard at Hartford Hospital, was at home when he started coming down with symptoms of the virus. Having trouble breathing, coughing and with a high fever, he was brought into the hospital’s emergency room March 25.
Dr. Sam Pope, director of Hartford Hospital’s intensive care unit, said Bialkowski was “as ill as a person gets with this disease.” A breathing tube was put in to give him oxygen, but by March 30 Bialkowski was in such dire shape he was given medicine to paralyze his muscles to keep them from using too much oxygen.
Panico, a pulmonary critical care physician at the hospital, said Bialkowski was one of the sickest COVID-19 patients she’s ever treated. “I was afraid I wasn’t going to be able to give him his life back,” she said.
Bialkowski, a long-time Glastonbury resident, said he doesn’t recall much about the weeks when he was near death. He said one of his first memories during his ordeal was when he had recovered enough to be moved from intensive care and transferred to Gaylord Hospital for therapy. Bialkowski said it was a rainy day as he was wheeled out on a stretcher to an ambulance. “I remember how amazing the wet rain felt on my face,” he said.
Hartford Hospital doctors said Bialkowski’s amazing recovery was due largely to his determination and desire to beat the disease.
Now able to stand and move about with the help of a walker, Bialkowski said his intense motivation to get well was simply his desire to go home to his wife and children. Doctors said he is due to be sent home Saturday.
“I am so, so eternally grateful,” Bialkowski said of everyone who helped him come back from the point of death.
Mobile testing program to open in Hartford
Another sign of Connecticut’s efforts to increase testing for coronavirus is a new plan for a mobile test site in Hartford that is scheduled to be in operation early next week.
The mobile test program, which officials say they expect to expand across the Hartford region, is being set up by Hartford Healthcare and Hartford city government.
Gov. Ned Lamont has repeatedly said Connecticut dramatically needs to expand its COVID-19 testing in order to determine when it will be safe to reopen schools and many businesses. Currently, the governor has ordered schools, bars, restaurants and most small businesses to remain closed until at least May 20.
Hartford officials also announced this week that Hartford residents will be able to get free transportation to coronavirus testing stations starting Friday.
About 40 percent of the city’s residents don’t have access to a car, and officials said that has been a barrier to getting more people in Hartford tested. As of Friday, a city resident with a testing appointment can call 860-757-9311 to arrange for transportation to and from their test site.
Housing for newly released inmates
The Office of Policy Management announced Thursday that it has awarded a grant of $148,500 to help people released from prison and jail secure housing. The funds can be used for housing-related costs like moving expenses, security deposits and rental assistance.
The money is the same — although it has been adjusted slightly — as the funds Richard Cho, CEO of the Connecticut Coalition to End Homelessness, reported as being available in late March. The money is for placing inmates at the end of their sentences in a hotel or for providing them with rapid rehousing services.
Each month, the Department of Correction releases around 50 people from jails or prisons to homelessness because they don’t have a place to live.
“We’re quickly running out of money in that we’ve already had, I think, 20 or 30 referrals from DOC, so we’re projecting they’re [going to] need several months of rental assistance money,” Cho said., He said the money that’s been made available is “only a months’ worth of assistance.”
Cho said most of the funds have been used to put people up in hotels, though some individuals have found permanent housing.
Cho said the pandemic could pose further troublesome financial problems to the former inmates as unemployment remains high, making successful reentry even more difficult. Those who are unable to find a job become less likely to be able to pay rent. The extra, compounded aid could use up the money the state has made available to help prevent homelessness.
“The longer we have to keep people on rental assistance, the fewer people we can help,” said Cho. Cho said other cities and philanthropic entities are in talks to provided added funds. “Now it’s just a matter of, ‘Let’s put more money into it so we can expand capacity,’” he said.
“Our Department of Correction views housing as one of the most important factors for successful reentry, and safe and stable housing has become even more critical as we face the additional challenges around the COVID19 pandemic,” said Rollin Cook, Department of Correction commissioner, said in a statement. “This progressive new program will enable DOC to prevent more people from leaving DOC only to wind up homeless, not only during these difficult times, but well into the future.”
Children at juvenile detention centers recover from COVID-19
All seven of the children at the Hartford Juvenile Detention Center who had contracted the virus have recovered and been released from isolation, a spokesperson for the Judicial Branch said Friday.
No children held at either of the state’s two juvenile detention centers are currently showing symptoms of COVID-19.
Eight staff at the Hartford facility have recovered and returned to work. Five staff at Bridgeport are recovering. No children have tested positive at the Bridgeport Juvenile Detention Center.
As of Friday, there were 27 boys at the Bridgeport facility, and 19 at the one in Hartford.
