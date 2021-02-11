Miguel Cardona is one step closer to becoming next U.S. education secretary
The U.S. Senate committee overseeing education on Thursday approved the nomination of Miguel Cardona to become President Joe Biden’s secretary of education.
In a swift meeting, senators on the committee voted 17 to 5 to forward Cardona’s nomination to the U.S. Senate for final approval.
Committee Chairwoman Sen. Patty Murray, D-Wash., said Cardona is “well qualified” and “ready to work with Congress.”
Sen. Richard Burr, the committee’s ranking Republican from North Carolina, said, “Dr. Cardona has the background qualifications, temperament, to serve as secretary of education.”
Read more about his confirmation hearing here, the work he did as an educator in Meriden here, and his efforts to reopen schools as the state’s education commissioner here.
Sign up for CT Mirror's free daily news summary.
Free to Read. Not Free to Produce.
The Connecticut Mirror is a nonprofit newsroom. 90% of our revenue comes from people like you. If you value our reporting please consider making a donation. You'll enjoy reading CT Mirror even more knowing you helped make it happen.YES, I'LL DONATE TODAY