Miguel Cardona’s ideas about education were forged in Meriden, CT. Now he will bring them to Washington, D.C.

Miguel Cardona eats breakfast and talks about Justin Bieber with some third grade students while he was the principal of Hanover School. He was named Connecticut's Principal of the Year in 2012. (Meriden Record Journal)  |   photo by: Sarah Nathan :: Meriden Record Journal