Overlapping polls of likely Connecticut voters found U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal, a two-term Democrat, with double-digit leads over his Republican challenger, Leora Levy.

Blumenthal had a 13-point lead in a Western New England University poll released Wednesday, compared to the 17-point advantage found in a Quinnipiac University poll released last week.

The dynamics were similar in both polls, with women favoring Blumenthal by a large margin and men split. Levy and Blumenthal differ on abortion, with the senator supporting reproductive rights and the challenger opposed.

Leora Levy on a congratulatory call from former President Donald J. Trump in August. MARK MIRKO / CONNECTICUT PUBLIC

Western New England University, commissioned by the Hearst Connecticut newspapers and WFSB-TV, and Quinnipiac each went into the field with live telephone surveys on Sept. 15. Quinnipiac finished on the 19th; WNEU on the 21st.

The Hearst/WFSB poll had Blumenthal leading, 53% to 40%. He was favored 62% to 32% by women and trailed 44% to 47% among men.

The poll of 626 likely voters had a margin of error of plus or minus 4.8 percentage points. Quinnipiac’s sample was three times larger and had a margin of error of plus or minus 2.2 points.

Blumenthal’s favorability score was mediocre in the Hearst/WFSB poll. The favorable/unfavorable split was 46% to 42%.

Levy, a Republican National Committee member and long-time party fundraiser, was not recognized by 36% of likely voters and 21% had no opinion of her. Among those who did, 18% were favorable and 23% unfavorable.

Levy won a Republican primary in August after an endorsement by former President Donald J. Trump.

Her fundraising has badly lagged Blumenthal’s, limiting her ability to compete on television advertising.