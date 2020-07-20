This week on “Steady Habits,” we invite you to listen to an excerpt from our virtual event, “From..Jul 09, 2020
Steady Habits: As Deadlines Loom, Could Connecticut Face An Eviction Crisis?
This week on “Steady Habits,” a look at how Connecticut’s Housing Commissioner and housing advocates are approaching the rental crisis caused by Covid-19.
Affordable housing is already out of reach for many residents. But the Covid-19 shutdown has made that problem much worse. Despite an eviction moratorium that’s been extended to the end of August, housing advocates are worried that thousands will be forced out of their homes because they can’t afford to pay their current rent or the back rent they owe.
And that’s just one deadline looming. The other is the end of this month, when the federal unemployment insurance that’s paying people who’ve lost their jobs an extra $600 per week goes away.
Federal lawmakers are working on an extension of those benefits – but it’s likely that the next round won’t be so generous. Connecticut Governor Ned Lamont is among those who was calling for those benefits to end, saying it “discourages work,” by paying people more to be unemployed than their jobs were paying them. Last week, Lamont walked that opposition back a bit, saying he was talking about the “specific amount.”
But his Housing Commissioner, Seila Mosquero-Bruno sees how that insurance has helped people. She tells me that we as a state, “sometimes don’t appreciate” how hard it is for people, especially working minimum wage jobs, to make their rent during a crisis.
Her department rolled out a rental relief program last week that requires tenants to apply for assistance that will ultimately go to their landlords. Housing advocates say that’s putting too much strain on already stressed tenants – and that the amount of money Connecticut is allocating, $10 million dollars, only about $4000 per household, is far short of what’s needed.
In this episode, we talk to the Housing Commissioner, and with Ashley Blount of the Cancel Rent Coalition.
Recent Episodes
Steady Habits: How Connecticut is failing some of its neediest students
CT Mirror education reporter Jacqueline Rabe Thomas discusses the breadth of the disparity faced by young English learners..Jun 26, 2020
Steady Habits: Should police be our mental health first responders?
The Police Accountability and Transparency Task Force outlined a series of priorities to reform policing in Connecticut. Among..Jun 18, 2020
Steady Habits: Time to ‘defund the police?’ Lawmaker says we ‘need to think about’ it
Sen. Gary Winfield says the General Assembly must work swiftly in special session to craft legislation that addresses..Jun 10, 2020
Steady Habits: Shawn Wooden is ‘having trouble breathing in the country I love’
"This is the America I know," State Treasurer Shawn Wooden says, reflecting on a lifetime spent facing systemic..Jun 03, 2020
Steady Habits: Gov. Lamont talks reopening after Day 1, outlines next phases
Gov. Ned Lamont joins us at the end of the first day of reopening in Connecticut to give..May 21, 2020
Reopening Connecticut: Is It Too Soon To Reopen Our State?
Today, Connecticut begins the long, winding process of reopening. We're kicking off a new series on "Steady Habits"..May 20, 2020
Steady Habits: Why did Connecticut fire its top health official amid a pandemic?
In the wake of Gov. Ned Lamont's firing of Renee Coleman-Mitchell, the state's public health commissioner, Jenna Carlesso..May 14, 2020
Steady Habits: A reporter roundtable on reopening
Jacqueline Rabe Thomas and Mark Pazniokas of the Connecticut Mirror join host John Dankosky for an update on..May 07, 2020
Steady Habits: Three lessons for governing after the pandemic
Congressman Jim Himes has spent some time in recent days debating whether to give himself a buzz cut...Apr 29, 2020
Steady Habits: Finding a path to reopen Connecticut — and America
Congressman John Larson, an 11-term Democrat from East Hartford, has agreed to join President Donald Trump's task force..Apr 22, 2020
Steady Habits: A census and an election, interrupted
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz says the coronavirus pandemic has presented Connecticut with challenges "of the magnitude" of a..Apr 17, 2020
Steady Habits: Yale researcher studies viruses ‘for the good they can do’
Paul Turner thinks viruses are cool. That's not the common opinion, of course, at least not right now...Apr 08, 2020
Steady Habits: Former Yale expert says it’s time to get back to work, in waves
Connecticut is two weeks away from a projected peak in the coronavirus pandemic, but Dr. David Katz tells..Apr 02, 2020
Steady Habits: With COVID-19 On The Rise, A Debate On When We Should Go Back To Work
As the coronavirus pandemic continues to dominate all aspects of public life, a new debate has emerged: Should..Mar 26, 2020
About Steady Habits
On “Steady Habits,” our goal is to foster meaningful conversations with newsmakers and the journalists who cover them. We’re planning to dig into some of Connecticut’s biggest stories in policy and politics.
John Dankosky, a 25-year radio journalist in Connecticut, will serve as the program’s host.