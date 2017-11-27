A November surprise: Jepsen won’t seek a third term as AG

Attorney General George Jepsen stunned fellow Democrats on Monday by announcing he will not seek a third term in 2018, inviting a scramble for what may be the most attractive state office in Connecticut politics right now.

Jepsen, 63, a former state Senate majority leader and Democratic state chairman, wants to leave office at 64, young enough for one more chapter in a long career in politics, government and law, according to someone familiar with his thinking.

He has scheduled a press conference for 2 p.m. Jepsen, who already has ruled out a run for governor, has not reconsidered, a source said.

“I think this will take everyone or has taken everyone by surprise and shock,” said Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a long-time friend. He smiled and added, “Some number of the 35 or 60 running for governor will probably decide to run for attorney general, if I had to guess.”

Two of Jepsen’s predecessors, Richard Blumenthal and Joseph Lieberman, used the office as a springboard to the U.S. Senate. In a state in chronic fiscal distress, it is far more attractive than jumping into the open race to succeed Malloy.

Chris Mattei, a former federal prosecutor now exploring a run for governor, declined to say if he would consider declaring for attorney general, saying the day’s news should be about Jepsen. Rep. William Tong, D-Stamford, the co-chair of the Judiciary Committee, is another likely contender.

House Majority Leader Matt Ritter, D-Hartford, said he had a number of telephone conversations after Jepsen’s decision went public, but his intention remains to seek re-election to the House.

Jepsen follows Malloy and Lt. Gov. Nancy Wyman in announcing they will not run in 2018, setting the stage for a wide-open Democratic nominating convention in May.

Chris Dodd’s decision in 2010 against seeking re-election to the U.S. Senate immediately drew Blumenthal in the race to succeed him. Jepsen and then-Secretary of the State Susan Bysiewicz became the frontrunners to succeed Blumenthal.

Bysiewicz’s run was derailed by a state statute requiring 10 years of active legal practice to be attorney general. Republicans filed a legal challenge that resulted in the state Supreme Court disqualifying her candidacy.

Malloy was one of the officials Jepsen called before his announcement.

“I have to tell you I was surprised and disappointed, but happy for him,” Malloy said. “This is the decision he came to. He was kind enough — we spoke about it. He has been an outstanding attorney general, and I have to say I don’t think you could have a governor-attorney general relationship better than we’ve had.”