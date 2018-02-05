Malloy pushes legislature for election-year budget cuts, tax hikes

Jacqueline Rabe Thomas / CTMirror.org

Unveiling his final budget proposal two days early, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy challenged legislators Monday to take politically difficult steps to close modest deficits in the current, two-year budget and mitigate larger shortfalls looming after the November elections.

Malloy, who is not seeking re-election, recommended eliminating a middle-class income tax credit, boosting cigarette, hotel and real estate conveyance taxes and stretching out spiking teacher pension costs similarly to last year’s restructuring of government contributions to the state employees’ pension.

Spending growth in the $20.7 billion proposal is limited to 0.3 percent while many programs would face cutbacks compared with the preliminary 2018-19 budget adopted last October.

Malloy’s plan came two days before the opening of the short, even-year legislative session, when the administration normally releases its proposed revisions to the two-year budget.

Malloy also will deliver his annual budget address on Wednesday

The governor recommended that new restrictions on a popular health care program — already delayed once — finally be imposed on July 1, threatening to end or reduce benefits for as many as 113,000 poor seniors and disabled patients, saving the state nearly $90 million.

A new taxing arrangement with Connecticut’s hospitals — which still hasn’t received necessary federal approval — should continue next fiscal year. But Malloy said that plans to ease taxes on hospitals after that should be deferred as the state grapples with huge projected budget deficits.

The governor’s plan for the fiscal year beginning July 1 also would establish a seven-cents-per-gallon gasoline tax hike this summer and electronic tolling on highways by mid-2022 to stabilize the Special Transportation Fund and support a long-term infrastructure overhaul.

“The budget we are proposing today is about the future — specifically Connecticut’s long-term fiscal stability,” Malloy said. “This plan continues to pay down the state’s long-term obligations, further reduces our reliance on one-time revenues and identifies clearer and more achievable savings targets in the underlying budget.”

Analysts project the preliminary budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year is on pace to run modestly in deficit, with a General Fund shortfall of $165 million or just under 1 percent.

As both parties struggled for nearly nine months in 2017 to adopt a new, two-year state budget, legislative leaders ultimately excluded the Malloy administration from the final six weeks of bipartisan talks.

The governor signed into law the budget that narrowly passed in late October — saying the stalemate had to end — but argued the plan was flawed on several grounds.

It orders the governor to find unprecedented levels of savings after the budget is in force, about $880 million in the General Fund this fiscal year and a whopping $1.09 billion in 2018-19.

It raids more than $290 million in the first year and $250 million in the second from specialized accounts and one-time sources. And hundreds of millions in sales tax receipts previously promised to municipalities no longer would be delivered.

Much larger deficits are projected for the new biennial budget that Malloy’s successor and the 2019 General Assembly must tackle just 12 months from now.

Analysts project finances — unless adjusted — would run $2.2 billion in deficit in 2019-20 and $2.9 billion in the red one year after that, gaps of 11 and 14 percent, respectively.

Much of that is driven by surging costs tied to public-sector retirement benefit programs that were badly underfunded dating back to 1939.

Malloy seeks modest tax and fee hikes

The total value of tax and fee hikes the governor proposed to balance the General Fund, at first glance, is about $190 million next fiscal year. It includes some items with a relatively minor revenue impact that are bound to be politically difficult, such an expansion of the bottle-deposit law to liquor and wine bottles.

No other state in the northeast has such a deposit law. Malloy is proposing a deposit of 25 cents per bottle to raise $13 million annually, but he also is once again seeking repeal of a minimum-pricing law.

The single-largest involves eliminating entirely the state income tax credit that middle-class families can claim on their returns to partially offset local property tax costs. The legislature limited that credit, which is worth a maximum of $200 per filer — only to households with dependents or seniors.

The governor’s proposed change would raise income taxes on middle-income households by nearly $50 million next fiscal year.

But Malloy also is still urging legislators to close the $244 million deficit projected for the current fiscal year. And most of the options he recommended for mitigating that gap involve the sales tax, including:

Raising the base rate from 6.35 percent to 6.9 percent;

Eliminating the exemption for nonprescription drugs;

And establishing a special 7 percent rate for restaurant transactions.

The governor also listed the legalization of the sale of recreational marijuana as potential revenue raiser.