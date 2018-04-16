Hartford’s Bronin quits Democratic race for governor

CTMirror.org file photo

Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin ended his exploratory campaign for governor Monday, a concession to the inherent conflicts facing a Democrat advocating at the State Capitol for a city in desperate need of state assistance while also pursuing a personal agenda of political advancement.

Bronin, 38, a former top legal adviser to Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, had no obvious path to victory in a crowded Democratic field. He was hobbled by suburban animus to Hartford, hostility from public-sector unions influential in Democratic primaries, an association with Malloy and a pledge Bronin made in 2015 not to seek higher office in his first term at city hall.

His biggest victory on behalf of a city facing bankruptcy when he took office on New Year’s Day in 2016 — the state assumption of payments on more than $500 million of the city’s debt over the coming decades — quickly became a tremendous liability for a candidate seeking votes from taxpayers less than enthused about paying Hartford’s bills.

“I believe deeply that agreement was the right and responsible path, not just for Hartford but for Connecticut,” Bronin said. “As legislators and others threaten to undo that work, I want to be able to make the case for maintaining that new partnership without regard for politics. I want to fight as hard for Hartford in the coming months as I have over the past two years.”

Malloy said the assistance to Hartford clearly was allowed under the terms of legislation passed last year creating a Municipal Accountability Review Board. But legislators say they were stunned that the board was empowered to offer more than short-term financial help in return for the ability to conduct oversight.

Bronin, who was the last of the major Democratic gubernatorial contenders with an exploratory campaign, announced his decision in a statement released on the same day he sent his proposed budget for the coming year to the review board.

“I also don’t want my status in this race to be a reason for people to condemn or politicize the agreement we reached with the state,” he said. “I don’t want anyone to undermine our city as a way of getting at me, and I cannot let Hartford’s future become the casualty of a political fight.”