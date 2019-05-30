Senate Democrats, GOP revive deal on PTSD benefits for first responders
Sixteen hours after one bipartisan deal to expand post traumatic stress disorder benefits to first responders bogged down, Democratic and Republican senators confirmed a new agreement Thursday afternoon to revive it.
The latest compromise again would expand workers’ compensation benefits for police, firefighters and certain medical responders with PTSD.
But the new version of the bill, which was scheduled to be debated later Thursday, also would mandate a study of a second expansion to all medical responders as well as Department of Correction officers.
“There is a bipartisan agreement,” said Senate Minority Leader Len Fasano, R-North Haven, who said it was negotiated Wednesday night, shortly after the original deal broke down. “I think my entire caucus is on it. And I assume their entire caucus is on it.”
Republicans, who hold 14 out of 36 seats in the Senate, surprised the majority late Wednesday near the end of a five-hour debate when they tried unsuccessfully to amend a bill that reflected a difficult compromise — not only between political parties and the House and Senate, but also between police and firefighter unions and municipalities.
The GOP objected to expanding benefits for police, firefighters and emergency medical technicians who are members of a local fire departments, but not other medical personnel.
“There was no real reason to leave that group out,” Fasano said.
The new compromise maintains this limit, but orders the legislature’s Labor and Public Employees Committee to study a second expansion and report back to the full legislature next year.
“I am optimistic. I believe there is bipartisan agreement to mend the bill to include a study,” said Sen. Julie Kushner, D-Danbury, co-chairwoman of the labor committee.
“This is a good thing,” Kushner said. But “it’s unfortunate the way it unrolled because I think we’re all in agreement that we would like to see this expanded to cover those who really suffer from PTSD. Clearly our goal is to cover everyone who is in that situation.”
Still, many legislators said the bill had to be handled carefully.
The General Assembly has been trying to resolve this question since the December 2012 shooting deaths of 26 children and staff at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newtown. And legislators have had to navigate a minefield of competing concerns from unions representing first responders and from the municipalities that must pay the benefits.
Critics of the current workers’ compensation system have argued it largely provides mental health benefits to emergency personnel who are the direct victims of violence, and not necessarily to those who witness it in gory detail.
At the same time, municipal leaders expressed fears that if modifications weren’t crafted properly, it could become a huge fiscal burden on local property taxpayers.
Kushner added that she believes most Democrats never have opposed a study, and that there was no reason for Republicans to jeopardize the measure late Wednesday with a last-minute expansion of coverage.
Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, a former correction officer supervisor who retired in 2010, has spearheaded the push to expand benefits over the past six years.
Osten said she’s lost about 20 of her former colleagues to suicide and agreed with Kushner that had Republicans called earlier for a study of potential benefits for all medical personnel and for correction officers, Democrats gladly would have included it in the original bill.
“I’ve always considered post-traumatic stress to be an issue for DOC and for the emergency medical folks,” she said.
