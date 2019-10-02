Federal investigators speed to investigate Bradley plane crash
Washington – The National Transportation Safety Board dispatched a team of inspectors to Bradley International Airport on Wednesday to investigate the crash of a World War II-era bomber plane that carried two pilots, 10 passengers and an attendant.
The plane crashed and was engulfed in fire shortly after takeoff at 9:45 a.m. Wednesday.
State officials confirmed that there were fatalities in the crash, though they would not give a number, as victims still need to be identified. The Hartford Courant, citing anonymous sources, reported that at least five people were killed in the crash and another 9 were injured.
The NTSB said a team of its investigators, led by board member Jennifer Homendy, will probe the cause of the crash of the B-17. That team will conduct interviews of witnesses and survivors and likely confiscate the plane’s “black box,” a flight data recorder that is a key aid in determining the cause of a plane crash.
The NTSB said investigators will arrive at the airport at about 4 p.m.
Gov. Ned Lamont sped to Bradley International airport, which shut down after the crash, as soon as he was notified by James Rovella, Connecticut’s commissioner of emergency services and public protection. A plume of black smoke from the burning aviation fuel reached high into the sky as the governor arrived.
Lamont was obviously shaken as he took the podium at a news conference the Sheraton Hotel that stands on airport grounds adjacent to the main terminal.
“Right now my heart really goes out to, you know, the families who are waiting, and we are going to give them …”
For three second, Lamont struggled to compose himself.
“… the best information we can as soon as we can in an honest way. But remember these are husbands and wives and brothers and sisters and children and all members of our Connecticut family. We feel our hearts are broken for you right now. We’re doing everything we can.”
State officials said the B-17 struggled to gain altitude and was attempting to land when it crashed off Runway 6, hitting a deicing facility. One airport worker was injured on the ground.
The airport reopened shortly before 2 p.m.
CT Mirror reporter Mark Pazniokas contributed to this story.
