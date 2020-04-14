Poll: Lamont gets good marks on handling of coronavirus crisis, lower grades on plans for economy
Gov. Ned Lamont’s handling of the coronavirus crisis is drawing strong support from Connecticut residents in a new statewide poll, but fewer than half of the people contacted approve of his planning for restarting the state’s economy.
More than 62% of Connecticut residents surveyed by Sacred Heart University’s Institute for Public Policy said they are “very concerned” about what the pandemic is doing to the state’s economy.
While 82.7% of those polled supported the governor’s plan to close non-essential businesses and 67.4% said Lamont had done well on school closings, just 45% approve of how Lamont is “addressing a plan for business in the state.”
The telephone and digital survey of 1,000 state residents was conducted in partnership with the Hartford Courant between March 24 and April 3. The survey has a plus or minus margin of error of 3.2%.
The poll results come as Lamont and a coalition of northeastern governors try to figure out the best way reopen the economy without triggering a second wave of the deadly pandemic. The governors warned this week that any easing of restrictions related to the COVID-19 crisis are likely to be slow and keyed primarily to public health concerns.
Lamont and several other governors disputed President Trump’s claim that he has the power to dictate to states when and how coronavirus-related restrictions on businesses and the economy should be relaxed.
Experts are predicting the pandemic is likely to peak in Connecticut next week. COVID-19-related deaths in this state increased by 48 on Monday, for a total of 602 fatalities, with an additional 106 new hospitalizations. About one third of Connecticut’s approximately 8,000 hospitals beds are still available, with 1,760 coronavirus patients now hospitalized.
Meanwhile, jobless numbers are closing in on 340,000 in Connecticut. Many of the people who lost their jobs as a result of the pandemic are still waiting for their first unemployment benefit check and the $600 in promised federal aid.
“There was general support for the work of Gov. Lamont and his administration to handle this crisis,” said Lesley DeNardis, executive director of the institute. The also showed that Lamont’s overall approval rating increased to 41.4%, a significant rise from his 31% approval rating in March.
But only 21.8% of respondents said they believe the state was prepared to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic, with 38.1% saying Connecticut wasn’t prepared and 40.1% either neutral or unsure on the issue.
“Not surprisingly, there is disagreement along party lines over the president’s handling of the pandemic and over trust in the media,” DeNardis said of the poll’s findings on national issues.
The survey found that 47.4% of Connecticut residents disapprove of the way Trump has responded to the pandemic, with 39.9% voicing approval.
Only 21.8% of Democrats surveyed approve of the president’s handling of the public health crisis, compared to 71% of Republicans.
Lamont on school year, economic decisions
Gov. Ned Lamont said on WPLR-FM Tuesday morning that he is probably a few weeks away from deciding whether to throw in the towel on the current school year. His latest closing order runs through May 20.
Lamont said he is hearing from “an awful lot of parents” who tell him that even a few weeks of school attendance would be beneficial to getting children “re-socialized” before summer.
“That’s why we left the door ajar,” Lamont said.
When it was suggested that a September opening might be in jeopardy, Lamont replied, “Oh, my God.”
Lamont said that only a second wave of COVID-19 infections could jeopardize the next school year, an eventuality the state is hoping to avoid by sticking to social-distancing restrictions until the infection rate drops.
The governor largely deferred to his newly created Reopen Connecticut Advisory Group on the question of what restrictions might be eased first. The panel will include people with expertise in business, public health and bioethics.
Dr. Albert Ko, a Yale epidemiologist, and Indra Nooyi, the former Pepsi chief executive who advises the Lamont administration on economic issues, are the co-chairs. Its members include Dr. Scott Gottlieb of Westport, the former Food and Drug Administration commissioner, and Dr. Ezekiel Emanuel, a respected bioethicist and oncologist. Emanuel is the brother of Rahm Emanuel, the former Chicago mayor and White House chief of staff.
Lamont said Dr. Deborah Birx, the coronavirus coordinator for the Trump administration, told governors on a conference call that the FDA expected to approve a number of anti-body tests by week’s end.
The governor said the availability of tests that show who has immunity from COVID-19, as opposed to current molecular testing that only shows the presence of the virus, could guide decisions on easing restrictions.
At his midday briefing, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo warned that antibody testing would not be a panacea. Obtaining more and faster testing of current infections may be more helpful in the near term, Cuomo said.
Cuomo, Lamont and other governors forcefully rebutted the president’s assertion Monday he was the final world on easing COVID-19 restrictions. On Tuesday, the two governors stepped back from the confrontation.
“This is not time for any division between the the federal government and the state government,” Cuomo said.
Juvenile Detention Center outbreak
State officials said Wednesday that seven juveniles at the Hartford Detention Center have now tested positive for COVID-19. Bridgeport Detention Center officials said that, as of now, they have no positive cases.
Bridgeport Detention Center now has 28 juveniles in custody; Hartford Detention Center has 19, for a total state detention population of 47, including 23 who are in pretrial status.
Funding for child care and development aid
Federal officials said they are releasing $3.5 billion in aid from the coronavirus relief package to the states in block grants to help provide assistance to child care providers. Many child care centers have closed as a result of the pandemic as parents keep their kids at home.
The financial aid is also intended to support healthcare workers, first responders and other types of essential workers with child care costs.
Coalition urging relief on immigration issue
Connecticut is joining Vermont, New York and New York City in asking the U.S. Supreme Court to reconsider a decision that would allow the federal government to deny green cards and visas to immigrants thought likely to use government aid and medical programs.
The coalition is arguing that immigrants shouldn’t be dissuaded from seeking medical care, food and housing during the current coronavirus pandemic.
In February, the Supreme Court voted to lift an injunction blocking the Trump administration’s plan to use the “Public Charge Rule” to deny green cards and visas to immigrants who seek government assistance.
The motion filed this week includes information from a psychiatric physician at the Connecticut Mental Health Center who said patients have told him they are afraid to seek public COVID-19 help because it could hurt their immigration status.
