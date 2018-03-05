Economic Development

Related Topics:

Recent Posts

A proposal that could empower state’s metros

By: |

The Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth Thursday recommended giving regional councils of government or municipal consortiums an optional taxing power that would allow a new level of regional cooperation in the state. Third of three articles. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Economic Development, Regional Planning, Commission of Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, CT Regional Councils of Government, Regionalization

Murphy taps GOP help in ‘Buy American’ campaign

By: |

WASHINGTON — In an unusual alliance with the Trump White House and GOP senate colleagues, Sen. Chris Murphy on Tuesday introduced a “Buy American” bill aimed at helping small American companies, including many in Connecticut, get their fair share of federal government business. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Defense, Economic Development, Politics, Washington, Ansonia Copper & Brass, Buy American, Chris Murphy, Colonial Bronze

New CT casino falls prey to lobbying blitz and Trump policy

By: |

WASHINGTON — The U.S. Interior Department’s failure to act on provisions that would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to open a new casino in East Windsor came after a vigorous lobbying campaign by competitor MGM Resorts International and a change in Indian gaming policy in the Trump administration. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Economic Development, Politics, Washington, BIA, Chris Murphy, compact, Dean Heller, Donald Trump

Tribes’ lawyers tell Interior it must accept casino deal

By: |

Two national law firms representing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations pressed the federal government Tuesday with a letter insisting the Interior secretary has no choice but to approve their gaming agreements with Connecticut and clear the way for them to jointly develop a commercial casino in East Windsor. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Economic Development, Politics, Washington, Bureau of Indian Affairs, casino expansion, Foxwoods, Mashantucket Pequots, MGM Resorts International

Ortiz: Puerto Rico facing long, challenging recovery — bravely

By: |

Jason Ortiz, president of the Connecticut Puerto Rican Agenda, knows how badly Puerto Rico was damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and how important the territory has been to the rest of the United States. He has strong feelings about what it will take to rebuild the island; and in this Sunday Conversation told us how the crisis has brought Puerto Ricans here and on the island together as a people. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Economic Development, Housing, Other, Sunday Q&A, Washington

Green Bank says the budget plan would effectively shut it down

By: |

The Connecticut Green Bank – an international model for funding clean energy projects – says it would have to shut down under the latest budget proposal. The bank says it would lose essentially 100 percent of the funding it uses to leverage much larger amounts of private financing. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Energy, Environment, Bryan Garcia, Catherine Smith, Connecticut Green Bank

Last night, the budget politics — today, the details

By: |

Legislators arrived at the State Capitol on Friday with the opportunity for the first time to see the details of a $41.4 billion, two-year budget proposal that the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic legislative leaders hoped would end Connecticut’s summer-long budget impasse. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Early Childhood Education, Economic Development, Health Care, Higher Education, K-12, Labor, Politics

For CT, strides and stumbles in quest to spur bioscience industry

By: |

Connecticut is losing more bioscience jobs than it is gaining, despite a sizable jump in research and development jobs over the last three years. Alexion’s departure is the latest in a line that has undercut bioscience growth. Nonetheless, many say New Haven is nearing a “critical mass” after years of effort by Yale and a new cluster is emerging in Farmington after more than $1 billion in state investment. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Economic Development, A deeper look, Alexion, Alexion Pharmaceuticals, bioscience, Bioscience Connecticut, Catherine Smith