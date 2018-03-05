A much-anticipated report on stabilizing state finances and jump-starting Connecticut’s economy isn’t likely to get far before legislators adjourn in early May to run for re-election. Continue Reading →
Economic Development
A proposal that could empower state’s metros
The Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth Thursday recommended giving regional councils of government or municipal consortiums an optional taxing power that would allow a new level of regional cooperation in the state. Third of three articles.
Economic Development, Regional Planning, Commission of Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, CT Regional Councils of Government, Regionalization
State tax overhaul key to plan to revitalize CT
A state panel recommended a dramatic shift in state tax burdens Thursday from wealthy income taxpayers onto businesses and consumers as part of a sweeping plan to stabilize government finances and jump-start the economy.
Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Labor, Land Use, Politics, Regional Planning, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth, estate tax
Want to prosper? Act like a region, proponents say
The argument usually put forward for regionalism in Connecticut is that it can save money. And it can, but that may not be the best reason to consider metropolitan cooperation. Towns also can make money by developing their regional economies. Second of three articles.
Economic Development, Regional Planning, Urban Development, Regionalism
Fiscal stability panel promising tough choices for lawmakers
Given the Herculean task of navigating Connecticut through one of its worst fiscal crises in modern history, a new state panel is pledging at least to deliver a map — on time — on Thursday.
Continue Reading →
Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Commission on Fiscal Stability and Economic Growth
Murphy taps GOP help in ‘Buy American’ campaign
WASHINGTON — In an unusual alliance with the Trump White House and GOP senate colleagues, Sen. Chris Murphy on Tuesday introduced a "Buy American" bill aimed at helping small American companies, including many in Connecticut, get their fair share of federal government business.
Defense, Economic Development, Politics, Washington, Ansonia Copper & Brass, Buy American, Chris Murphy, Colonial Bronze
CT allocates $13.6 million for cleaning up brownfields
Connecticut will spend $13.6 million to assess or redevelop brownfield sites in 14 municipalities, marking Connecticut officials' latest effort to clean up polluted properties and spur economic development, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy announced Monday.
Economic Development, brownfields, Department of Economic and Community Development
New CT casino falls prey to lobbying blitz and Trump policy
WASHINGTON — The U.S. Interior Department's failure to act on provisions that would allow the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribes to open a new casino in East Windsor came after a vigorous lobbying campaign by competitor MGM Resorts International and a change in Indian gaming policy in the Trump administration.
Economic Development, Politics, Washington, BIA, Chris Murphy, compact, Dean Heller, Donald Trump
Tribes’ lawyers tell Interior it must accept casino deal
Two national law firms representing the Mashantucket Pequot and Mohegan tribal nations pressed the federal government Tuesday with a letter insisting the Interior secretary has no choice but to approve their gaming agreements with Connecticut and clear the way for them to jointly develop a commercial casino in East Windsor.
Economic Development, Politics, Washington, Bureau of Indian Affairs, casino expansion, Foxwoods, Mashantucket Pequots, MGM Resorts International
Ortiz: Puerto Rico facing long, challenging recovery — bravely
Jason Ortiz, president of the Connecticut Puerto Rican Agenda, knows how badly Puerto Rico was damaged by Hurricanes Irma and Maria, and how important the territory has been to the rest of the United States. He has strong feelings about what it will take to rebuild the island; and in this Sunday Conversation told us how the crisis has brought Puerto Ricans here and on the island together as a people.
Economic Development, Housing, Other, Sunday Q&A, Washington
Green Bank says the budget plan would effectively shut it down
The Connecticut Green Bank – an international model for funding clean energy projects – says it would have to shut down under the latest budget proposal. The bank says it would lose essentially 100 percent of the funding it uses to leverage much larger amounts of private financing.
Budget/Economy, Economic Development, Energy, Environment, Bryan Garcia, Catherine Smith, Connecticut Green Bank
Last night, the budget politics — today, the details
Legislators arrived at the State Capitol on Friday with the opportunity for the first time to see the details of a $41.4 billion, two-year budget proposal that the administration of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Democratic legislative leaders hoped would end Connecticut's summer-long budget impasse.
Budget/Economy, Early Childhood Education, Economic Development, Health Care, Higher Education, K-12, Labor, Politics
For CT, strides and stumbles in quest to spur bioscience industry
Connecticut is losing more bioscience jobs than it is gaining, despite a sizable jump in research and development jobs over the last three years. Alexion's departure is the latest in a line that has undercut bioscience growth. Nonetheless, many say New Haven is nearing a "critical mass" after years of effort by Yale and a new cluster is emerging in Farmington after more than $1 billion in state investment.