Yearly Archives: 2014

For Esty, first term tested survival skills

By: |

WASHINGTON – Days after she won re-election, in a move that was as symbolic as it was practical, U.S. Rep. Elizabeth Esty and her Capitol Hill staff moved into a new office, an indication she had moved up in seniority and solidified her place in Congress. (This is the fifth in a series of stories about the roles each member of the Connecticut congressional delegation played in the 113th Congress.) Continue Reading →

Filed under: Politics, Washington, Adam Lanza, Cannon Office Building, Collinsville Renewable Energy Production Act, Congress, Elizabeth Esty, House Transportation and Infrastructure Committee

Congressman Himes rode political roller-coaster in 113th Congress

By: |

WASHINGTON – U.S. Rep. Jim Himes faced some big challenges during the two years of the outgoing Congress and will find himself in a shrinking pool of centrists in the new session that is gaveled in after the New Year. (This is the fourth in a series of stories about the roles each member of the Connecticut congressional delegation played in the 113th Congress.) Continue Reading →

Filed under: Politics, Washington, Dan Debicella, DCCC, Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee, derivatives, Dodd-Frank Act, Jim Himes

Malloy keeps options open on tolls for Connecticut highways

By: |

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy tried to give himself more flexibility Monday to re-establish tolls, warning he would force a Capitol debate in 2015 on the costs necessary to upgrade the state’s long-neglected transportation network. And while the governor insisted on the campaign trail last fall that two conditions must be met for tolls to be considered, he abandoned one – a precipitous drop in federal transportation funding – on Monday. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Connecticut state budget, constitutional amendment, Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, tolls, transportation

In outgoing Congress, DeLauro burnished liberal credentials

By: |
Rep. Rosa DeLauro

WASHINGTON – Rep. Rosa DeLauro’s liberal activism may not have helped her win GOP support of her legislative effort in the outgoing Congress, but it helped galvanize the left wing of her party. (This is the third in a series of stories about the roles each member of the Connecticut congressional delegation played in the 113th Congress.) Continue Reading →

Filed under: Politics, Washington, 113th Congress, Chinese chicken, Democratic Steering and Policy Committee, food stamps, helicopters, Nancy Pelosi

CT creeps toward electric grid 2.0

By: |

Connecticut is starting a process to modernize the state’s electric grid to make it cleaner, leaner and more adaptable to new methods of power generation and distribution. Exploring how to do that will be a major focus for the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, beginning early next year. Continue Reading →

Filed under: Environment, Acadia Center, clean energy, Connecticut Fund for the Environment, Connecticut Light & Power, DEEP, Department of Energy and Environmental Protection, distributed generation

Expert has idea that could lessen federal taxes for CT taxpayers

By: |

Connecticut’s low- and middle-income households could pay tens of millions of dollars less in federal taxes each year while state officials simultaneously gain access to a wealth of new economic data. But for that to happen, according to one of the state’s leading economists, Connecticut officials first take a fiscal leap of faith – and repeal arguably the state’s most popular tax break.
Continue Reading →

Filed under: Budget/Economy, Politics, Connecticut Center for Economic Analysis, federal income tax, Fred V. Carstensen, property tax credit, sales tax, state income tax

Courtney took a moderate path in 113th Congress

By: |

WASHINGTON – When Congress considered legislation that would give President Obama authority to train and arm Syrian rebels last summer, Rep. Joe Courtney was the only member of the Connecticut delegation to support it. The vote was one of several instances in which the lawmaker split with his colleagues in the 113th Congress. (This is the second in a series of stories on the role each member of the Connecticut congressional delegation played in the 113th Congress.) Continue Reading →

Filed under: Politics, Washington, Congress, Dairy Caucus, Electric Boat, House Armed Services Committee, Jeffery S. Geiger, Joe Courtney