In a televised debate Tuesday night, Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and Republican challenger Tom Foley met in a political Twilight Zone, each unable or unwilling to recognize the reality of the other’s Connecticut. Continue Reading →
Esty campaign to get help from California lawmaker, other Latinos
WASHINGTON – Rep. Elizabeth Esty, D-5th District, who has been challenged by Republican businessman Mark Greenberg, will campaign in Meriden Thursday with Rep. Loretta Sanchez, a California lawmaker who is considered a moderate Democrat. Continue Reading →
Blumenthal wins on FCC sports blackout decision
WASHINGTON – Sen. Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn., had a victory in his campaign to end sports blackouts of broadcasted games on Tuesday as the Federal Communications Commission unanimously decided to end its “sports blackout” rule. Continue Reading →
Budget choices, fiscal maneuvers undermine transportation funding
A growing list of long-desired projects deemed unaffordable by transportation officials isn’t the only challenge awaiting the next governor. Critics say a decade’s worth of poor budgetary decisions has left billions of dollars’ worth transportation financing approved in name only – and not converted into actual dollars spent on highways, bridges and railroads. The second of three in a series. Continue Reading →
Malloy, Foley debate tonight; Visconti excluded
Democratic Gov. Dannel P. Malloy and his Republican challenger, Tom Foley, will meet tonight at 7 in a debate televised live on WFSB. The petitioning candidate, Joe Visconti, was not invited. The debate is the second of seven. Continue Reading →
Confirmed enterovirus cases increase in Connecticut
WASHINGTON – The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said Monday there are now 13 confirmed cases in Connecticut of Enterovirus-D68, a flu-like illness. Continue Reading →
CT hospitals say Obamacare hasn’t cut uncompensated care
A recent federal report says hospitals saw a major decrease in uncompensated care after the rollout of key provisions of the federal health law this year. But so far, that’s not what Connecticut hospitals are experiencing, according to their association. Continue Reading →
After internal campaign, CEA endorses Malloy
The endorsement Monday of Gov. Dannel P. Malloy by the Connecticut Education Association, the state’s largest teachers’ union, came after an unprecedented effort by the union’s leadership to defuse dissatisfaction with the first-term Democrat and raise aware of what it considers hostile positions by Republican Tom Foley. Continue Reading →
Minority votes important – but elusive — in tight congressional races
In 2012, President Obama was at the top of the ticket, drawing minorities to the polls in Connecticut and across the nation. But he’s not on the ballot in this midterm election and that is expected to change the political calculus on how minority votes will affect some Connecticut congressional races. Continue Reading →
Improving transportation in Connecticut: A decade of slow going
This year the state expects to rake in 40 percent more at the pumps, between wholesale and retail fuel taxes, than it did a decade ago. The transportation network hasn’t made similar progress. First of a three-day series. Continue Reading →
Blumenthal says he’d rather be a senator than the nation’s top cop
WASHINGTON – Sen. Richard Blumenthal said Friday he’s honored by speculation he’d be considered to replace retiring Attorney General Eric Holder, “but I’m even more honored to serve as senator for the people of Connecticut.” Continue Reading →
It’s a trick question: Who earns more, Malloy or Foley?
Republican Tom Foley shared summaries of federal tax returns Friday that showed business losses and alimony left the Greenwich businessman and gubernatorial nominee with no taxable income in 2011 and an adjusted gross of $20,462 in 2012, far less than the public employee who now occupies the Executive Residence. Continue Reading →
Himes citing Ted Cruz to raise campaign cash
WASHINGTON – Rep. Jim Himes, D-4th District, sent out a fundraising appeal Friday that tries to scare potential donors by citing the actions of one of the GOP’s most conservative members – Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas. Continue Reading →
Malloy sees, seizes opportunity in Foley’s school plan
Gov. Dannel P. Malloy moved quickly Thursday to exploit what Democrats say is an ill-considered and impractical proposal by Republican Tom Foley to allow urban parents to pick the local public school of their choice and strip money from failing schools as their children go elsewhere. Continue Reading →
