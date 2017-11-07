Democrats claim ‘huge victory’ in municipal races

Mark Pazniokas / CTMirror.org

With no competitive mayoral races in Connecticut’s largest cities, the focus in municipal elections Tuesday turned to the suburbs, where Democrats reported net gains in races for local councils and chief elected officials, fueled by an ambitious ground game.

Democrats flipped control of governing boards that had been held by Republicans in Clinton, Coventry, Farmington, Groton, Southington, and Trumbull and elected a first selectman in Trumbull, winning the seat being vacated by a Republican candidate for governor, Tim Herbst. They also won an open race for first selectman in Newtown.

In Bristol, they swept the council races and unseated Mayor Ken Cockayne, who was wounded by complaints of sexual harassment at city hall and a censure by the city council. Ellen A. Zoppo-Sassu, the Democratic winner, ran and lost two years ago.

“Tonight was a huge victory for the Connecticut Democratic Party, but, more importantly, for those who believe that we can make a difference by stepping up and volunteering and fighting for progress,” said Nick Balletto, the Democratic state chairman.

But it was hardly a washout for Republicans.

The GOP’s Erin Stewart handily won a third term as mayor in heavily Democratic New Britain, leaving Democrats to console themselves by stripping Republicans of the super-majority they held on the Board of Aldermen for two years. Republicans in New Fairfield and Stratford ended Democratic control of local councils.

In Derby, Republican Richard Dziekan was elected mayor, unseating Democrat Anita Dugatto, who was hobbled by a local party that failed to united after bitter primary Dugatto won by just 30 votes. In Norwich, the former mayor, Peter A. Nystrom, won back the mayoralty for the GOP in an open race.

GOP chair Romano sees no ‘national narrative’ in results

Republican State Chairman J.R. Romano, reached at a celebration in his hometown of Derby, disagreed with Balletto’s assessment that the results reflected a Democratic Party energized by dismay with President Trump.

“As much as the Democrats want to celebrate this idea of a national narrative, it didn’t resonate in places like Derby, like Norwich,” Romano said. “And they spent a lot of time trying to take out Erin Stewart.”

Stewart, 30, is a potential candidate for statewide office in 2018, when there will be an open race for governor.

Danbury Mayor Mark Boughton, a Republican exploring a run for governor, was re-elected, as were Democratic mayors David Martin in Stamford and Toni Harp in New Haven. There were no mayoral races in Bridgeport, Hartford, and Waterbury.

Two other mayors running for governor, Democrat Dan Drew of Middletown and Republican Mark Lauretti of Shelton, are at the mid-point of four-year terms and did not face re-election.

Mixed results for ex-convicts, better for legislators

Felons seeking redemption had a mixed night.

In Bridgeport, the city that elected an ex-convict, Joe Ganim, as mayor two years ago, elected former state Sen. Ernest Newtown, also an ex-convict, to the city council. But voters in Waterbury shut down a comeback attempt by their former mayor, Joe Santopietro, who was driven from office by a federal corruption conviction 25 years ago.

It was a good night for state legislators. Rep. Laura Hoydick, R-Stratford, was elected mayor of her hometown, succeeding a former lawmaker, John A. Harkins, who did not seek re-election. Rep. David A. Baram, D-Bloomfield, won a special election for probate judge. Both will resign from the General Assembly, forcing special elections early next year.

Sen. Cathy Osten, D-Sprague, won re-election to her day job, being first selectman.

Some wins for Malloy, by proxy

Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a target in many GOP mailings, had cause to celebrate: Democratic governors won in Virginia and New Jersey, the last races of his time as chairman of the Democratic Governors Association.

The governor was bemused as he voted at 8 a.m. in Hartford, where the ballot was brief: five candidates vying for four seats on the Board of Education.

Malloy, 62, who is about to enter the final year of his last and second term, said the ballot was the shortest he’d ever seen.